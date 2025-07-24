Hari Hara Veera Mallu Twitter Review: Is Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu period actioner HIT or MISS? Check 13 tweets

All eyes have been on Pawan Kalyan’s recently released film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The movie, with its solid casting and promising storyline, had created quite the buzz among fans and at the box office ahead of its theatrical launch. And now, as it has finally hit big screens, social media has been filled with reviews from netizens who watched it on its first day, first show.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Twitter review

To begin with, HHVM has been described as a one-man show by the maximum number of viewers. Pawan Kalyan’s presence in the character of Veera Mallu has been a driving force behind the entire storyline, from start to finish.

Marking the senior Telugu actor’s return to the big screen, audiences have loved his charismatic presence even now, and his performance has been tagged as outstanding. However, some critical opinions have also been noted about his energy apparently lagging in certain parts of the film.

The first half of the film, combining its screenplay, narration, and plot, has been found to be gripping, while the second half appears to be lacking in many points. MM Keeravani’s excellent background score is what has driven this portion of the film, propelling it towards its climax.

There has been special mention of fight scenes and mass moments, especially punchlines, and cinematography has been lauded. Performances by Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol have been described as neat and in line with the plot's requirements.

However, some netizens have found the film to be a far-fetched attempt at a period drama, which fails as a narrative. The VFX, according to some users, was visibly poor, and the dubbing also failed at certain points.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s post-theatrical OTT rights

For the uninitiated, the makers of HHVM have partnered with Prime Video regarding the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of the film.

The film will be available on this OTT platform once the movie has completed its mandatory theatrical window.

When Pawan Kalyan broke silence on consecutive delays in HHVM’s release

During a pre-release press meet for his film, Pawan Kalyan addressed the frequent delays his film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, faced in its theatrical release. The actor admitted that it was somewhat his fault that he was unable to join the shoot on many occasions due to his commitments in his political career.

In his words, “Especially, HHVM underwent turmoil. It survived two COVID phases and also a creative disturbance. After I shifted my focus to politics, I could not give my time to the shoot. But Rathnam garu worked hard to complete the film.”

