Maa Day 5 India Box Office: Kajol led supernatural-drama sees a slight surge due to Discount Tuesday; Nets Rs 2.75 crore

Maa, directed by Vishal Furia and starring Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta and others, grew in collections from Monday on Tuesday, as the movie managed Rs 2.75 crore. The growth for the movie has come due to the 'Discount Tuesday' offer where tickets for the movie in most theatres are available at prices of Rs 149 or under. With this, the 5 day total of Kajol's movie stands at Rs 22.75 crore.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Maa Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 4.75 crore 2 Rs 6 crore 3 Rs 6.75 crore 4 Rs 2.50 crore 5 Rs 2.75 crore Total Rs 22.75 crore net in 5 days

Maa Heads For A Rs 27 Crore Net Week 1

Maa shall see a customary drop in collections on Wednesday as ticket prices return to normal weekday levels, leading to less footfalls than on Tuesday. The week 1 should end in the Rs 26.5 - 27 crore net range, which is quite alright for a film spearheaded by Kajol, playing alongside Sitaare Zameen Par and F1. Had the film not had stiff competition in week 2, it would have actually been seen as a good first week, as a Rs 40 crore plus lifetime net total would more or less be certain. Now that Metro...In Dino and Jurassic World are entering the box office arena, even Rs 35 crore will be difficult, despite a certain acceptance.

Maa Is A Pricey Film With Its Economics In Place

Maa is a pricey film, but the costs are in check. The non-theatrical rights have been sold at premium rates because the film was marketed as a story linked to the world of Shaitaan. The Rs 18-20 crore worth of global share will add to the film's revenues.

Kajol's Upcoming Movie Projects

After Maa, Kajol will be seen in Sarzameen, co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The movie will stream on JioHotstar from 25th July, 2025. Kajol's next after Sarzameen is not confirmed.

