Dil Raju clears the air on cousin Shirish's controversial remarks for Ram Charan's Game Changer: 'He got carried away'

Ram Charan starrer Game Changer hit the big screens on January 10, 2025. In a recent interview, the movie’s co-producer Shirish Reddy made a controversial comment against the RRR actor and now his cousin Dil Raju has provided a clarification.

Dil Raju defends Shirish Reddy on comments against Ram Charan

Following the comments made by Shirish Reddy, Dil Raju said, “Ram Charan was very helpful to us. Though we suggested he take up another film, he stood by Game Changer and gave more time to the project. We’re thankful to Charan, and to Chiranjeevi garu for supporting our second release during Sankranthi.”

Underlining how he and his cousin share a good rapport with Charan, the Varisu producer added, “It was Shirish's first time speaking to the media, and he got emotional about those financial circumstances. He also got carried away by a few manipulative questions from the interviewer. His choice of words wasn’t right, but there was no wrong intent.”

What did Shirish Reddy say about Ram Charan and Game Changer?

For those unversed, Shirish Reddy in a recent interview openly admitted about facing financial strains after Game Changer’s failure. Acknowledging the same, the producer commented how neither Ram Charan nor director Shankar contacted him afterwards.

Talking about the film, Game Changer was a political action drama starring Ram Charan in the lead role. The movie narrates the tale of an honest IAS officer who takes on corrupt politicians to protect the system and society.

With the RRR actor playing dual roles as father and son, the film directed by Shankar showcased an ensemble cast of performers like Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and more in key roles.

Coming to Ram Charan’s work front, the actor is currently shooting for the movie Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The sports action drama is slated to release on March 27, 2026, with Janhvi Kapoor playing the romantic lead.

Apart from Charan and Janhvi, actors like Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu are also part of the film.

Moving ahead, the actor will join hands with director Sukumar once again for the tentatively titled RC17. The movie will mark the actor and director’s reunion after the success of the blockbuster Rangasthalam.

