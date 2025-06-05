EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Is Barun Sobti replacing Ankit Gupta in Tere Ho Jaayein Hum opposite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary?

Tere Ho Jaayein Hum, starring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, was one of the most anticipated shows. Soon after, rumors circulated that Priyanka and Ankit, who were reportedly dating, had parted ways. After this news started doing the rounds, Ankit confirmed his exit from Tere Ho Jaayein Hum. Later, Barun Sobti was rumored to be roped in to play the male protagonist in Tere Ho Jaayein Hum opposite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Now, finally, the actor has broken his silence on the same.

Will Barun Sobti do Tere Ho Jaayein Hum?

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Barun Sobti ended speculations about him playing the lead role in Tere Ho Jaayein Hum. During Behind the Success, a fan asked Barun if he is doing Tere Ho Jaayein Hum opposite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Replying to this question, Barun denied these speculations and said, "No, I don't think so. No idea. Not that my manager think so, I think (laughs)." He then refused, saying that he was not doing the show.

Watch Barun Sobti's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

In the same interview, Barun recalled his journey in the entertainment industry, his childhood, his accomplishments, future projects, and his personal life.

Coming back to Tere Ho Jaayein Hum, the show has been quite in the buzz ever since the announcement was made. The actors had even shared this news with fans on social media. However, after rumors of their breakup started doing the rounds, Ankit Gupta took an abrupt exit from the show.

This show would have marked Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's reunion for a fictional show for the first time after Bigg Boss 16. Prior to the controversial reality show, the two were seen showcasing a great camaraderie in Bigg Boss 16.

Speaking about Barun Sobti, the actor has had an illustrious career in the entertainment industry and has a loyal fan base. He rose to fame after playing the lead role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon opposite Sanaya Irani. His character, Arnav Singh Raizada, became a household name.

The actor smoothly transitioned from TV to OTT and is now winning hearts with his performances in thriller web shows. Over the years, he has showcased remarkable work across all platforms, demonstrating his versatility. Some of his projects are Asur, Kohhra, The Great Dysfunctional Family, and more.

