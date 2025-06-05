Love Island’s Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint Part Ways After Rekindling Their Romance on Reality Show, Deets

Love Island stars Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint part ways. The couple had been vacationing in Ibiza when the duo called it quits after rekindling their romance on the reality show earlier this year. Both Blackmore and Vint have unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Ronnie has also deleted all the pictures of Harriet from his social media feed.

The news of the separation comes days after the fans first speculated about the couple separating. However, at the time, Vint took to his Instagram story and explained that despite him being on the rocks with Harriett, the duo is still together. Previously, he also added that the posts about their breakup were fake.

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint's breakup grabs the attention of their fans

As for the recent post, Vint shared a screengrab from an Instagram user who dropped the news of the couple splitting up. In the comment section, the reality TV personality went on to write, "Yeah, it's true. Will explain my side of things later." The caption of a post from the unknown user read, "Ronnie Vint is sharing his side of that story about what happened with Harriett."

However, Ronnie was not happy with the post and clarified, "This is clearly a setup. Edited because we are sweet and I haven't commented on a thing. Thank you."

Fans react to Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore's split

Meanwhile, the fans of the Love Island couple took to their social media to react to the potentially ugly split between Vint and Blackmore. On Reddit, one user went on to ask, "Harriet and Ronnie broke up?? They further wrote, "Ronnie posted this on his IG story and deleted the movie premiere photo with Harriett."

Another fan shared, "This is not the first time he has done cryptic stories and archived and unarchived posts with her." They continued to state, "I highly think their relationship will end on very bad terms with how clear it gets that it's so unhealthy."

The third netizen wrote, "Both wiped each other from their IG. How people do that so quick is beyond me."

Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore appeared together on the second series of Love Island: All Stars this year.

