EXCLUSIVE: Kim Chang Hoon opens up on Song Joong Ki, BIBI and Hong Sa Bin’s acting for film Hopeless

Hopeless. What may seem like an invitation to gloom is in fact the light at the end of a tunnel. Director Kim Chang Hoon, the man behind the highly celebrated release, is a visionary bringing together the likes of Song Joong Ki, who is known to have appeared without a fee and debutants like Hong Sa Bin (or Hong Xa Bin) and singer BIBI (or Hong Yeong Seo) on board for this project.

Know Korean film: Hopeless

Known as Hwaran (화란) in Korean, the October release saw itself gaining domestic and international attention even before its premiere. Demanding eyeballs at the theatres, it displayed the story of a young boy Yeon Gyu (Hong Sa Bin) whose exposure to violence around him furthers his need for escape. Finding one in the local thug Chigeon (Song Joong Ki), he is introduced to yet another part of the world’s ways. Will the criminal side eat him up or will he break free from the shackles? Hopeless challenges the teenager and the viewers with a gripping story.

Kim Chang Hoon Interview

In an exclusive conversation with the director of the Korean film Hopeless Kim Chang Hoon at the esteemed and star-studded Red Sea International Film Festival, he shared his thoughts on building a story around the theme of hope in places that have lost all of it and yet individuals growing up in detrimental situations build a new life by seeking an out for themselves. He added about writing complex characters that framed the nature of the story and how with their own experiences of observation and in-depth discussions, the team pulled off applaud-worthy portrayals. Revealing his reasoning for casting Hong Sa Bin and BIBI in their first film roles as well as envisioning Song Joong Ki in the body of Chigeon, Kim Chang Hoon laid it all bare.

Advertisement

Having consumed the likes of Indian cinema like 3 Idiots, which has found a liking among Korean movie-goers, the director promised to watch more films from this side of the world!

Check out the full interview with Hopeless movie's director Kim Chang Hoon below

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 17 contestant Aoora expresses his wish to bring ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo to the reality show