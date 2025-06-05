IU defamation case: Woman accused of slander faces additional 3 million KRW fine for repeated offence

In a recent court ruling, a woman in her 40s was held accountable for her actions against IU, which included posting defamatory comments about her. While presenting the verdict, the court took into consideration the woman's prior conviction for a similar offense against the singer in 2022. As a result, the offender was ordered to pay a hefty fine. The latest development in the case was reported by K-media outlet The Korea Herald on June 5.

IU's second-time offender slapped with 3 million KRW fine

The Seoul Central District Court found the defendant, referred to as Kim, guilty of the crime of slander and ordered her to pay a fine of 3 million KRW (2,200 USD). The charges against Kim stemmed from her alleged posting of s*xually offensive comments about IU, and accusing that IU's agency, Edam Entertainment, bribed judges to rule in favour of them in the previous case.

Kim however, claimed that she did not mention any names in the concerned comments, and argued that they were too vague to be linked to IU and did not damage her reputation. However, the court ruled against her, taking into account her similar previous offence three years ago.

The court offered IU's defamor leniency

The Seoul Court issued a lenient sentence for Kim due to her being already indicted with similar charges and facing legal consequences for the same. Kim received the same fine for her current offense as she did for her previous offense against IU in 2022. As for IU's side, they revealed that the When Life Gives You Tangerines actress did not forgive her offender and thus, the court hearing proceeded as scheduled.

Kim's previous offence against IU

Kim's previous online attack against IU was in April 2022, and it involved posting derogatory comments about her singing and fashion sense. Despite Kim's claim that her comments were merely a reflection of her personal taste and that her language skills were limited due to a mental health issue, the court found her guilty and imposed a fine of 3 million KRW in December 2023.

From then till date, Edam Entertainment has been vigorously taking legal action against individuals who post malicious comments about IU. By November, the agency had initiated criminal proceedings against 180 individuals.

