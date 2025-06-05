‘Gotta Go’: Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande Butt Heads on Wicked Film Set But It’s Not What You Think

Wicked stars Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande are good friends on and off set; however, this one moment had them in crosshairs. For the 2024 film also starring Cynthia Erivo, the actors had to learn not just singing and acting simultaneously, but also dancing for impressive tracks. Now, the 37-year-old has revealed how tough it was to get the moves right.

Jonathan Bailey talks about dancing with Ariana Grande

While learning choreography for their roles as Fiyero Tigelaar (Jonathan Bailey) and Galinda "Glinda" Upland (Ariana Grande), the two stars had some trouble. In a chat with GQ Magazine, the actor revealed that after joining Wicked only after three days of rehearsals, the Bridgerton star revealed hilarious happenings that took place during their practice session. “I remember having four hours to learn how to do a dance move. I did it with Ari, headbutted her, and was like, ‘Gotta go!’” he says. The dance scenes were seemingly equally difficult for the songstress as he revealed, “I think she might have even headbutted me, but it was a meeting of minds, literally.”

The co-stars are clearly vibing very well, ahead of the release of the sequel, Wicked: For Good, which was teased with its first trailer. It showed Erivo’s Elphaba reuniting with Glinda to take on a peculiar wizard. Fans have reacted positively to the video, pouring in support for the film’s November 21 release.

Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to Jonathan Bailey reprising his role as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in the fourth instalment of the popular Netflix series. His explosive chemistry opposite Simone Ashley’s Kate Sharma earned praise. Meanwhile, Bridgerton Season 4 aims to focus on the romance between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek, played by Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, respectively.

On the other hand, after a fiery run with Wicked, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jonathan Bailey are gearing up for Wicked: For Good promotions towards the latter half of the year, and with the response to the latest trailer, it is expected to be a promising release.

