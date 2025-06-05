Bollywood Newswrap, June 5: Aamir Khan confirms superhero film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan teaser and more

It's another busy day for Bollywood! From Aamir Khan confirming Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie to Pankaj Tripathi teaming up with Aditi Roy Hydari, here’s a quick recap of what happened throughout the day.

Aamir Khan locks horns with Lokesh Kanagaraj, confirms a Superhero actioner

In a group media interaction, Aamir Khan confirmed his upcoming movie with Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actor mentioned that it is a big action superhero movie. He added that they both have signed the film and are set to bring it to life in the second half of 2026.

Before moving on to their Superhero movie, both will fulfill their pre-planned commitments.

Ayushmann Khurrana set to begin Sooraj Barjatya's family drama from November 2025

Post the release of vampire-comedy Thama, Ayushmann Khurrana will kickstart the shoot of Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming directorial. The actor will play ‘Prem’ in this yet untitled family drama. He will be joined by Sharvari in the month of December.

Set against the backdrop of the nuclear family, the movie will be shot for over 6 months and will hit the cinemas in 2026.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan teaser takes fans into frenzy

The teaser of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor is out now, and it has received an overwhelming response among the fans. The upcoming romantic drama explores a pure love story of two blind individuals.

Directed by Santosh Singh, the movie is slated to hit the big screens on July 11th, 2025, in a clash with Rajkummar Rao's Maalik.

Babil Khan and Alaya F team up for a real-life based crime-thriller

Babil Khan and Alaya F are coming together for the first time for a crime-thriller inspired by real-life events. The movie will be directed by Bodhayan Roychaudhury, who has previously written Sector 36, starring Vikrant Massey, and also directed Talaakhon Mein Ek.

Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Roy Hydari come together for family drama

Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Roy Hydari are coming together in a feel-good family drama titled Parivarik ManuRanjan. The shoot has already started in Lucknow. It is being directed by Varun V Sharma.

The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra and creatively produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, with Brijendra Kala and Varun Sharma serving as the writers.

