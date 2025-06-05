The Bold And The Beautiful June 5 Spoilers: Luna Seeks Bill’s Support as Sheila Warns Poppy Against Her Daughter

Luna Nozawa’s obsession with Steffy Forrester has only escalated as she continues down a dangerous path in Thursday’s episode. After purchasing a firearm, Luna remains locked in conversation with the seller, who grows suspicious and directly questions her intentions.

Luna’s cryptic responses point toward her disturbing plan: she fully intends to remove Steffy from the picture—for good. This payback scheme isn’t just a passing thought. Luna is committed, and her mindset is shifting into something far more dangerous.

Bill rejects Luna’s advances

In a surprise encounter, Luna winds up crossing paths with Bill Spencer. She appears to be seeking support, perhaps even hoping to manipulate him into siding with her. However, all her efforts will fall flat. Bill will quickly see through whatever charm she attempts and refuses to get involved.

His rejection will likely only intensify Luna’s bitterness and hatred. With no one willing to stand by her, Luna’s sense of isolation will feed her rage, strengthening her determination to follow through with her revenge.

Sheila’s growing alarm and Poppy’s involvement

Elsewhere, Sheila Sharpe shares her deepening fears with Deacon Sharpe. Having already warned him about Luna’s disturbing behavior, Sheila will become more convinced that her granddaughter poses an immediate threat. Deacon shares her concern, knowing firsthand what Luna is capable of.

The danger is no longer hypothetical—it feels imminent. Sheila will soon seek out Poppy Nozawa to confront her about Luna’s behavior and express her belief that Luna could commit another serious crime. With Luna spiraling, Sheila’s warning may come just in time—or far too late.

As Luna's schemes gain traction, those around her scramble to prevent a tragedy. But the question remains: who will stop her, and what damage will be done before they can?

