What's Lee Min Ho doing after Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint? Know plot, cast and filming details for Assassins role

Hallyu superstar Lee Min Ho is said to be taking on a bold new project for the big screen. Industry insiders report that the actor has been cast in the upcoming historical thriller Assassins. While an official casting announcement has yet to be released, sources close to the production say that Lee has confirmed his participation and is preparing for the role.

Advertisement

Assassins plot

Lee Min Ho is allegedly branching into unfamiliar territory with Assassins. The movie will explore the real-life mystery behind the ‘August 15 sniper incident.’ The event refers to the tragic 1974 assassination of South Korea’s First Lady Yuk Young Soo. She was fatally shot by Moon Se Gwang, an ethnic Korean residing in Japan. It happened during a Liberation Day speech by then-President Park Chung Hee at the National Theater in Seoul.

The film is to be directed by veteran filmmaker Hur Jin Ho. It will not merely recount historical facts but dive into the unanswered questions surrounding the assassination. Moon Se Gwang confessed to the crime and reportedly fired four shots.

However, witnesses and archival records suggest more gunshots were heard. This sparked decades-long speculation and conspiracy theories. Assassins aims to reconstruct the day’s events through this lens of uncertainty.

Key cast

If confirmed, Lee Min Ho will join acclaimed actors Yoo Hae Jin and Park Hae Il. Both are already reported to be attached to the project. With such an ensemble, the film is expected to carry serious dramatic weight. Lee’s casting is particularly noteworthy as Assassins would mark his first foray into a political-historical thriller. It’s a major shift from his past roles in films like Gangnam Blues and Bounty Hunters, among others.

Advertisement

Riding the momentum

This report follows closely on the heels of Lee Min Ho’s highly anticipated upcoming film, Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint. It is set to release in July 2025. As buzz builds around that fantasy-action adaptation, Assassins could cement Lee’s growing presence on the silver screen.

Production status

Currently in pre-production, Assassins is finalizing its main cast and aims to begin filming later this year. Fans will have to wait for official casting confirmation. Moreover, excitement is already mounting around the prospect of Lee Min Ho leading a genre he has yet to explore.

Whether portraying a conflicted antihero, a sharp investigator, or a historical figure caught in political intrigue, Lee Min Ho’s rumored involvement in Assassins suggests a major career pivot.

ALSO READ: Omniscient Reader The Prophet: Here's how BLACKPINK’s Jisoo's role has caused controversy in Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop starrer