Meet star kid whose first film flopped and now he’s betting big on Sunny Deol’s next

No one is born an actor, and acting is a skill that only evolves with time! The Hindi film industry has witnessed many actors refining their mettle over the years. While a few keep working, some adapt a different approach and wait for a strong project to be offered. And the same is the case with a budding actor, who's the son of a popular Bollywood figure. Can you guess it? We are talking about Ahan Shetty.

Advertisement

Ahan was born on December 28, 1995, to Suniel and Mana Shetty. He has an elder sister, Athiya, who has now quit showbiz and is living away from the spotlight. Going by his social media handle, the 29-year-old seems to be a huge sports enthusiast. From football to shooting and tennis, he has never shied away from channeling his inner sportsman. Not only this, but the rookie actor maintains a sculpted physique by hitting the gym. One can notice several snaps from his gym and workout sessions on his social media.

Coming to his career, Ahan Shetty marked his debut with the romantic action drama film Tadap (2021). Directed by Milan Lutharia, the movie featured Tara Sutaria as the female lead. Touted to be a remake of a hit Telugu film, RX 100. Unfortunately, it couldn’t do wonders at the box office, and Tadap flopped drastically. Since then, Ahan hasn’t signed any project, but now, he’s betting big on one of the most anticipated movies, Border 2.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right! The Tadap actor will be seen sharing screens with Sunny Deol in the sequel to Border. Helmed by Anurag Singh, the upcoming installment also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Border 2 is scheduled to release in cinemas next year during the Republic Day weekend.

On the other hand, Ahan was set to star alongside Pooja Hegde in a movie titled Sanki, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. However, according to the reports, the project has been put on the back burner.

Well, as of now, the young actor has taken up ‘mama’ duties as Athiya welcomed a baby girl with her husband, KL Rahul.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Meet actor who debuted under Salman Khan Films, did 4 films before quitting acting and is now relishing motherhood with acclaimed cricketer