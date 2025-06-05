The Young and the Restless June 5 Spoilers: Victor Targets Kyle, Victoria Faces a Scare, and Lily Heeds Nate’s Warning

Victor Newman will make it crystal clear on June 5 that Kyle Abbott is not safe from his manipulations. While Kyle might have believed that his bold $5 million offer would earn Victor’s trust, should he ever betray Claire, he couldn’t be more wrong.

To a mogul like Victor, the money is meaningless. No gesture, however grand, will distract him from his mission to dismantle Kyle and Claire’s relationship. Victor is doubling down on his plans, believing Audra Charles will be key in orchestrating Kyle’s downfall.

Advertisement

In return, Audra is banking on Victor’s support for her new cosmetics company, but everything hinges on whether she delivers the result he wants.

Victoria receives unsettling news

Following the incident at Nikki’s birthday party, where Cole had to be escorted out after falling ill, Victoria will receive troubling news. Although Cole appeared to recover slightly after resting, the nature of the update she receives remains uncertain.

Whether tied to Cole’s health or another matter, it brings anxiety for Victoria as the episode unfolds. The moment emphasizes the lack of immediate medical support during the event. If a doctor had been present, Cole could have received quicker care. Whether or not the news involves him, Victoria is facing something that could affect her deeply.

Lily’s commitment to Nate amid Damian's dismissal

Lily assures Nate she’ll be careful around Damian following his quiet dismissal by Aristotle Dumas. With Dumas cutting ties via his assistant, Damian’s job with Lily matters more than ever. Nate is concerned about Damian’s intentions.

Advertisement

This is especially the case after he noticed Damian’s growing interest in Lily. In response, Lily promises to remain cautious of him, acknowledging the warning. Her vow to Nate shows she’s aware of Damian’s potential motives and intends to protect both herself and her business.

For more updates from The Young and the Restless, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.