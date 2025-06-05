Tejasswi Prakash reveals her phone conversation with Dipika Kakar about latter's stage 2 liver cancer surgery

Tejasswi Prakash and Dipika Kakar, two top actresses on television, formed a good bond while shooting for Celebrity MasterChef. Dipika took a mid-show exit due to her hand injury. Recently, Dipika opened up about her health condition on social media and revealed being diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. After that, everyone expressed concern about her health. Now, Tejasswi also spoke about her former co-star's health and even recalled speaking to Dipika after learning about her diagnosis.

In a conversation with One100newsmedia on one of the events, Tejasswi Prakash expressed her concern over Dipika Kakar's health condition and mentioned reaching out to the latter in tough times. Tejasswi said, "I did message her. I did ask her. Even before it came out in the news, she told me that it's malignant. Obviously, she sounded worried, and I'm worried for her also. She has gone into surgery today. I don't want to keep bothering her as much as I want to kind of reach out to her."

Furthermore, Tejasswi mentioned that she will speak with Dipika on the phone soon.

For the uninformed, on May 27, Dipika Kakar disclosed the news to her fans that her tumor in her left liver lobe is cancerous. After which, celebrities, fans, and all well-wishers have been praying for Dipika's speedy recovery.

On June 2, Shoaib Ibrahim updated fans that Dipika's stage 2 liver cancer surgery is scheduled to happen on June 3. On June 4, the actor shared an update on her health.

Taking to his Instagram, Shoaib informed that Dipika's surgery lasted 14 long hours and was successful. He even shared that Dipika was in some pain after the surgery and is currently in the ICU. After this, Shoaib is yet to update on Dipika's health. The celebrity couple has kept fans updated about her health and continues to inform their digital family.

Coming back to Tejasswi Prakash, the actress has worked in several shows, including both fictional and non-fictional programs. She has a strong fan base that continues to shower her with love. Lastly, she featured in the hit cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef.

