Housefull 5 Worldwide Screen Count: Akshay Kumar starrer set to release on 7000 screens in 85 countries

The much-anticipated Housefull 5 is gearing up to hit theaters tomorrow, June 6, 2025, with a staggering 7,000 plus screens worldwide. It is Akshay Kumar’s widest release as a lead hero. The killer-comedy directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will roll out across 5,000 screens in India and 2,000 screens internationally.

The film releases in 85+ countries internationally, at 1,300 different locations. While Akshay’s widest release to date remains 2.0, where he played a pivotal supporting role alongside Rajinikanth, Housefull 5 marks a new milestone for the actor in a leading role. With exhibitors very much on board for this laugh riot and advance bookings picking up well on the final day, all eyes are on this fifth installment to deliver to the franchise standards of unadulterated fun and comedy.

The makers of Housefull 5 have gone all out to ensure a grand release for their film. The decision to opt for such a massive screen count reflects their confidence in the film’s appeal, magnified further by a star-studded ensemble that also features Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Bajwa among others.

The advance bookings of the comic caper in India began on a decent note and there is a noticeable uptick in ticket sales today. If this momentum continues, an opening day figure of Rs 20 crore net will be breached. Internationally, Housefull 5 is making waves, though the bookings haven’t quite matched the initial buzz. Still, the film is poised for a good performance with advance bookings suggesting a gross of USD 3.5 million over its three-day opening weekend. Markets like the UAE, UK, and Australia, New Zealand and Fiji are expected to contribute significantly to this total.

The stakes are high for Housefull 5. The comedy-ensemble genre, known for its high budgets due to the star-studded cast and the high production value, relies heavily on strong box office returns to justify the investments. The Housefull series hasn't had a theatrical miss so far. However, a misstep in the post-pandemic setting could make producers wary of backing similar projects. Industry insiders are watching closely, as the film’s performance could change their decision on green-lighting certain films for the good or for the worse.

Will Housefull 5 deliver the laughs and the box office collections? We shall know that soon. Have you booked your tickets for Housefull 5 yet? If yes, which version have you chosen to watch? A or B?

