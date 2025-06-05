BTS' Jin buys 17.5 billion KRW worth third Seoul apartment unit in cash, secures over 10 billion profit

BTS member Jin purchased a third apartment at Hannam The Hill, a luxurious residential complex in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, as reported by K-media outlet Medical Today on June 5. The investment showcased the K-pop idol's financial acumen and ability to make savvy decisions, as the building has a good appreciating value. Jin first bought a unit of the apartment in 2019 and recently sealed the deal for a third.

Jin purchased third unit in Seoul apartment

Jin bought his third Hannam The Hill unit for a staggering 17.5 billion KRW (13 million USD). The BTS member reportedly settled the payment in a single transaction, paying the full amount upfront in cash, without availing any loan.

This highlighted the considerable wealth he has accumulated over the years through his dedication and perseverance in the K-pop world. With the apartment unit purchase, Jin secured a third property at Hannam The Hill, following his 2019 buys.

BTS' Jin — the investment genius

Jin acquired the first unit in July 2029 for around 4.5 billion KRW and a second for 4.3 billion KRW in November of the same year. Given the surge in property values since then, Jin's estimated profit from these earlier purchases reportedly exceeded 10 billion KRW (7.36 million USD).

About Jin's Seoul property

Hannam The Hill is renowned for its upscale living and has attracted numerous South Korean celebrities. Besides Jin, the building also includes units of popular celebrities like Rain, Han Hyo Joo, Kim Tae Hee, and So Ji Sub. The actors and singers chose the particular apartment due to its prime location and luxurious amenities.

Jin's current and upcoming projects

Jin, who just purchased a new apartment unit, will be able to share the happiness with his fellow BTS members, as they are slated to meet soon. The five military-enlisted members will be discharged this June, leading to a heartwarming full-group reunion.

Ahead of that, Jin is participating in several activities for the group's 12th anniversary FESTA celebrations, along with J-Hope. After that, Jin will embark on his first-ever solo world tour, from June 28 to August 10.

