Airport OOTD: Anushka Sharma flaunts her obsession with panel oversized denim jeans as she gets clicked with Virat Kohli

The season of scorching heat and humid weather is back, bringing about a transition in fashion choices. From leather pants and jackets to skinny denims and now flared jeans, the switch is not only a stylish choice but a necessary one in this weather. Showing us how it’s done like a queen, Anushka Sharma’s airport OOTD can be your guide to styling your summer look.

Advertisement

After Virat Kohli’s team RCB’s iconic win at IPL 2025, the star couple is back in the bay. As always, Anushka Sharma’s classy, chic, and comfy choice for her airport look has all our attention. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress opted for a plain black tee that she paired with colourblock side panel jeans. She completed her look with white sneakers, black glasses, and a lot of swag.

It looks like Sharma is bringing back the good old charm of baggy pants and dual shades. Right before this appearance, the Badmaash Company star sported a similar pattern dual color denim as she arrived at Bengaluru airport for RCB’s victory parade. You will be stunned to know that those denims cost her Rs 21,500.

Not just the baggy pants and dual colors, but she is also bringing back the ’90s charm of pearls embedded on denim. During the final IPL 2025 match she was seen sporting a white Alexander Wang Oversized Organic Cotton Shirt which she paired with rhinestone-studded blue jeans. The dazzling denim, adorned with scattered pearls and shimmer accents, perfectly matched the celebratory mood of the night.

Advertisement

Talking about the final match, RCB defeated PBKS and lifted the trophy after 18 years. It was a night of celebration for every RCB supporter. But amidst these celebrations, what really caught our eyes was those adorable moments between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Right after the win, the Indian cricketer ran towards his wife and gave her an emotional hug. The cherry on the cake was that forehead kiss which he planted on her head. Right from lifting the trophy to mentioning his partner’s sacrifices, Kohli made sure to make Anushka feel special at every moment.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

ALSO READ: Fans stand by ‘heartbroken’ Anushka Sharma after her official statement on Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede