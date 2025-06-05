Thug Life One Last Time: Trisha Krishnan, Kamal Haasan and team come together for special screening with director Mani Ratnam

Thug Life has made for a decent start in the theaters as it was released on June 5. The movie recorded positive advance bookings across Tamil Nadu and the rest of the southern states, as well as North India, indicating steady box office collections on the opening day.

Starring Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR, and others in key roles, the Mani Ratnam-directed film held a pre-release screening ahead of its theatrical launch.

Thug Life cast attends pre-release screening

Taking to her IG stories, Trisha Krishnan shared a photo of herself with the cast and crew of Thug Life, which also included Kamal Haasan. The team attended a pre-release screening of the action thriller before it made its way to the cinema halls and multiplexes.

The team looked casual and relaxed as they joined in for a photograph together. Besides Trisha and KH, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, and others were also present.

Thug Life bags early morning shows in Tamil Nadu

Ahead of its release, Thug Life was permitted by the government of Tamil Nadu to host special shows in the state. As a result, a total of five shows were allowed, which would screen from 9 AM to 2 AM the next day.

This has helped the film receive a wider audience response, as enthusiastic viewers have flooded their nearest theaters to watch the highly anticipated film.

Thug Life Karnataka controversy

In other news, the Mani Ratnam action thriller has faced a ban in the state of Karnataka.

It happened after one of Kamal Haasan’s comments apparently hurt the sentiments of Kannada speakers, who demanded an immediate apology from the actor to prevent his film from being banned.

However, the actor refused to issue an apology and instead moved to the High Court for resolution, demanding an amicable dialogue with the KFCC to clear up the misunderstanding. Until then, the film would not be screened anywhere in Karnataka and is banned in the state.

