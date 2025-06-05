Did Miley Cyrus Shade Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth? Subtle Nudge to Fan With Same Name Creates Buzz

Miley Cyrus is once again making headlines, this time for a subtle message that many fans believe was aimed at her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. During a recent meet and greet, a fan named Liam asked Cyrus to sign his vinyl copy of her new album, Something Beautiful. The pop star responded with a personal note: “The best Liam.”

The message was shared online by the fan, who posted a photo of the signed vinyl to X (formerly Twitter) on June 4. The writing, in black cursive on the album sleeve, caught fans’ attention almost immediately. Given that the fan shares the same first name as the Hunger Games actor, many interpreted it as a light jab at Hemsworth, whom Cyrus was married to for two years before finalizing their divorce in 2020.

The fan added to the humor by posting a photo of himself with Cyrus at the event. In the picture, both are smiling widely with the signed vinyl placed on the table between them. He captioned it, “Me when I’m the best Liam,” leaning into the subtle shade that fans are now discussing across social media.

Miley Cyrus has largely kept her split from Liam Hemsworth private in recent years, but she hasn’t shied away from referencing the emotional challenges she faced during that time. Just last month, while previewing Something Beautiful for fans in New York, she reflected on a turning point in their relationship.

“When my house burned down,” she said on May 6, as reported by PEOPLE, “a lot of my relationships also burned down.” The couple’s Malibu home was destroyed in the November 2018 California wildfires, and Cyrus has since described the incident as a major shift in her life. The singer shared that while it was a painful time, it ultimately pushed her toward healing and growth.

“I think what I would have told my younger self is to appreciate those darker times,” she added. “Because, like I said, they are only leading you into the light.”

Cyrus has since moved on both personally and professionally. She is currently dating musician Maxx Morando and continues to explore her music with her latest project, Something Beautiful. The album touches on personal themes of love, loss, and self-discovery.

