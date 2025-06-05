Top 5 Malayalam horror movies on JioHotstar: Mammootty’s Brahmayugam to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Ezra

Malayalam horror movies enjoy a fanbase like no other. These movies contain the right amount of spooky chills and jump scares, making them an entertaining watch until the very end.

Well, if you’re on the lookout for some of the best recommendations for Malayalam horror movies, worry not, as we’ve got you covered. Check out these 5 best horror films available on JioHotstar.

Advertisement

Top 5 Malayalam horror movies to watch on JioHotstar

Brahmayugam

Cast: Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz

Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz Release date: February 15, 2024

The story of Brahmayugam revolves around a folk singer from the Paanan caste who loses his way during an escapade from a slave market along with his friend. They get lost on the way and reach an unfamiliar forested area to camp for the night. Things begin changing for the worse when one of them is lured and then killed by a supernatural entity or yakshi.

What follows is how the folk singer meets a mystical goblin helper and unearths scary secrets about his own roots and tradition, which completely change his destiny.

Mangalavaaram

Release date: November 17, 2023

November 17, 2023 Cast: Nandita Swetha, Payal Rajput, Shravan Reddy, Priyadarshi

The plot of Mangalavaaram takes place in a village infested with plague, where a female SI is appointed after four mysterious deaths have occurred. This is added with someone anonymously writing confessions of victims about their illicit affairs on public walls every Tuesday.

Advertisement

As the newly appointed SI, Maya, investigates the matter closely, she realizes that there is something more supernatural at play than meets the eye.

Romancham

Release date: February 3, 2023

February 3, 2023 Cast: Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, Siju Sunny

The plot of the film revolves around a group of friends and their dangerous maneuver with an Ouija board. The bachelors at play mistakenly end up inviting an unwanted spirit into what was meant to be a game of fun.

As a result, the seance session goes completely awry when the spirit of a vengeful woman, Anamika, starts disturbing them, causing scary and surprising mishaps.

Nine (9)

Release date: February 7, 2019

February 7, 2019 Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mamta Mohandas, Prakash Raj

A scientist named Albert Lewis embarks on a trip to the Himalayas with his son and a few of his colleagues to witness an astronomical event and conduct research. Things begin to take an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a mysterious woman named Ava, whom they eventually bring home.

Advertisement

What begins as bringing a new guest home slowly turns into something more sinister, as Ava haunts the others.

Ezra

Release date: February 10, 2017

February 10, 2017 Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priya Anand, Tovino Thomas, Sudev Nair

Ezra is said to be inspired by the Hollywood movie The Possession. It follows the life of a nuclear waste management specialist who shifts from Mumbai to Kochi. They settle into a new home, which unfolds a series of horror and eerie events, all of which are connected to a mysterious box.

What follows is how the family realises the truth about the box, which houses a spirit or dybbuk seeking vengeance.

ALSO READ: Thug Life One Last Time: Trisha Krishnan, Kamal Haasan and team come together for special screening with director Mani Ratnam