The Bold and the Beautiful June 4 Episode Recap: Luna Desperately Tries to Be Accepted by Finn, Plots Against Steffy

In the June 4 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna pleads with Finn at the cliff house, asking him not to turn his back on her. Despite her emotional appeal and insistence that she has no one else, Finn stands firm. He tells Luna it’s not about Steffy’s decision, it’s his. Luna accuses Steffy of keeping them apart, but Finn clarifies that the decision is his alone because of what Luna did to his wife.

Luna expresses that even her grandmother has abandoned her. When she mentions this, Finn and Steffy realize she’s not referring to Li but to Sheila. Steffy is shocked, and Finn becomes more concerned about Luna’s state of mind. He tells her there’s no coming back from her actions, and she will never be part of their lives. As she’s told to leave, Luna gives a chilling warning: “I’ll be back, Steffy.”

Meanwhile, at Deacon’s apartment, Sheila confesses that her meeting with Luna wasn’t by chance. She encouraged the interaction because she wanted to connect with her granddaughter. Deacon is angry because Sheila promised to stay away. Sheila explains she felt bad for Luna, who’s been rejected by everyone.

However, things take a serious turn when Sheila reveals Luna is fixated on her father, Finn. Sheila worries that Luna believes she can have a relationship with him if Steffy is no longer around. Deacon fears Luna may be planning something dangerous. Sheila says she told her to stay away, but admits that Luna is in a dark place and might try to hurt Steffy.

At the Forrester design office, Will tells Electra he hasn’t heard from Luna since their confrontation. The two share a light moment before Ridge walks in and finds them kissing. Ridge jokes, but soon turns serious when Luna is mentioned. He warns both Will and Electra to stay away from Luna and Sheila.

Electra shares that Sheila defended her against Luna. Ridge still cautions her about trusting either of them. After he leaves, Will embraces Electra again and asks her to stay away from Luna, whom he calls dangerous.

The episode ends with Luna alone in her apartment, angry and pacing. She repeats Steffy’s name and swears to remove her from the picture. A man arrives, and Luna pays him for a gun. Holding the weapon, she looks determined to go through with her plan to get Steffy out of her life.

