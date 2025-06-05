Housefull 5 India Advance Booking Update: Akshay Kumar's cruise based killer-comedy sells 46,000 tickets in top chains with only 12 hours to release day

As of 12 noon, a day before its release on June 6, 2025, Housefull 5 has sold 46,000 tickets in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis. For a franchise that thrives on comedy and star power, these numbers are lower than expected. The current pace of advance bookings suggests the film may fall short of the 100,000-ticket mark in top chains for its opening day. Now, the opening day prediction has been lowered down to Rs 18-20 crore net, and even that depends heavily on strong spot bookings tomorrow.

The Housefull series is known for pulling family audiences with its slapstick humor and massive ensemble. However, the advance booking figures paint a worrying picture. Housefull 5 is unable to generate the pre-release buzz expected from a brand this big. The franchise’s last chapter, Housefull 4, had much stronger advances even in the pre-Diwali period.

The sluggish advance raises questions about whether Housefull 5 can match the legacy of its predecessors. There’s a silver lining, though. Weekend advance bookings are picking up, particularly for Saturday and Sunday. Families, the backbone of the Housefull audience, seem to be planning their outings for the festive weekend. This could give the Akshay Kumar film a much-needed boost, but it’s not a done deal. Positive word of mouth will be critical to sustain this momentum. If audiences enjoy the film’s humor and star-studded cast, the weekend could help it recover from this lowball start.

Another plus is the film’s massive release across 5,000 screens nationwide. This wide rollout ensures Housefull 5 is within reach for viewers in cities and smaller towns alike. A favorable response from audiences could turn this screen count into a major advantage, especially in single-screen theaters where the franchise has always found love. Strong walk-in collections, driven by good buzz, could help the film make the most of this expansive release.

The immediate goal for Housefull 5 is to surpass the India net collection of Housefull 4, which earned Rs. 205.50 crore net. Crossing this mark would prove the franchise still has legs. However, achieving a hit verdict will require steady performance through the first week and beyond. With the festive season in its favor, Housefull 5 has a chance to bounce back. For now, the industry is keeping a watchful eye on the reception of Housefull 5 because it is a very important film from the industry's perspective.

