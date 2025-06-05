Watch: ENHYPEN channels vampire yearning in desperate Bad Desire music video for new comeback song

K-pop boy band ENHYPEN dropped their new music video, Bad Desire (With or Without You) on Thursday, June 5 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST/12 AM ET). The MV unveiling coincided with the release of their 6th mini album, titled DESIRE : UNLEASH. Fans eagerly awaited the popular fourth-gen group's comeback, as it came 5 months after Romance: Untold—daydream, which is the repackaged version of the Romance: Untold album with the addition of two new songs.

Advertisement

Bad Desire is the title track for ENHYPEN's DESIRE : UNLEASH, which delves into a dark and alluring narrative of dark desire, with the central theme of turning someone into a vampire. The song explores the idea of obsessive or uncontrollable longing and the allure of dangerous, seductive powers, continuing the group's trend of narrative-driven music.

Watch the Bad Desire (With or Without You) MV here:

As the song begins, the speaker appears to be warning someone to maintain a distance from them, suggesting that they're vulnerable or sensitive. The line "My darkness, let it move past you" implies that the speaker has emotional struggles or pain they'd rather not inflict on others. However, they are in a dilemma between restraint and longing, and even after knowing something is forbidden, they keep getting drawn to it.

The imagery of the moon and the phrase "Bathes my desire in crimson red" suggests a strong, perhaps all-consuming "bad desire." They are ready to be "Set ablaze by this beautiful fire" of passion.

Advertisement

Bad Desire portrays ENHYPEN with a seductive and dangerous aura, emphasizing the K-pop stars' ability to captivate fans with their dark and intriguing side. The dark-themed, cathartic visuals of the MV aptly mirrored the emotional turmoil portrayed in the lyrics.

The song was produced by renowned producer Cirkut, who worked on previous ENHYPEN hits like Bite Me and Brought The Heat Back. ENHYPEN's Bad Desire brings the producer's distinctive vision to life, and fans are loving it. Given its addictive nature, this track is almost certain to top charts globally and domestically.

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN aims for Billboard Hot 100 after Coachella 2025 fame; which member might get emotional?