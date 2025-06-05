RT76: Ravi Teja teams up with makers of Nani-led The Paradise, set to release on Sankranti 2026
Amid excitement for his next film, Mass Jathara, Ravi Teja announces yet another interesting project.
Ravi Teja is gearing up for his next big release, Mass Jathara, which is slated for an August 2025 theatrical release. Amid all the hype, the actor has now announced yet another project, titled RT76.
With this, he would be collaborating with SLV Cinemas, which is backing another big-ticket movie, The Paradise, starring Nani.
First glimpse of Ravi Teja’s RT76
Taking to X, SLV Cinemas shared a scintillating glimpse of Ravi Teja’s next project, RT76. Directed by Tirumala Kishore, the film promises to be a true-blue entertainer and has been scheduled for theatrical release during Sankranthi 2026.
The muhurat shot and pooja for the film will be taking place on June 5 at 9:02 AM.
Sharing the first poster of the project, the makers wrote, “Be seated and fasten your seat belts for MASS MAHARAAJ @RaviTeja_offl's entertaining ride with #RT76, a @DirKishoreOffl bonafide entertainer. Produced by @sudhakarcheruk5 under @SLVCinemasOffl In Cinemas Sankranthi 2026 Begins with Pooja Ceremony & Muhurtam today.”
Ravi Teja’s immediate next project, Mass Jathara
Besides this impending project, Ravi Teja is also in the news for his immediate next release, Mass Jathara. The film was launched in June 2024 and is directed by a debutant, Bhanu Bhogavarapu.
The actor gets to collaborate with Sreeleela for the first time in this upcoming action thriller, which will release on August 27, 2025.
Mass Jathara's consecutive postponement from release
Interestingly, Mass Jathara was initially scheduled to hit the theaters on May 9, 2025.
However, it got rescheduled for a July release the same year. However, to avoid another big release, Vishwambhara, the movie, will now be making its way in August.
