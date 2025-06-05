Is Stolen based on a true story? Know all about Assam’s real-life incident that is bound to shake you

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The internet is buzzing with chatter around Abhishek Banerjee-led Stolen. The film that was just released on Amazon Prime has been the talk of the town for its intense plot, edge-of-the-seat thrill and brilliant acting by the cast. If you have seen the movie or even just the trailer, then we bet you must be thinking whether it is a true story. Well, let us tell you that yes, it is inspired by the 2018 Karbi Anglong lynching case in Assam.

What was Assam’s Karbi Anglong lynching case all about?

As per reports, two men, Nilotpal Das and Abhijit Nath, were travelling in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam. It was at the same time that the villagers in the state had fallen prey to a WhatsApp rumour about child kidnappers. The buzz was that there were child abductors operating in the same area. Believing this, the villagers attacked these two men.

Despite Niloptal and Abhijit pleading in front of the crowd and trying desperately to prove their innocence, the villagers pulled them out of their car and beat them to death with sticks and stones. Not just this, the attackers also filmed the brutal scene, and the traumatic and horrifying video went viral, sparking national outrage.

Karan Tejpal on Stolen being based on real-life incidents

The director in an interview had confirmed that his directorial debut, Stolen, is based on real-life incidents that happened in Assam’s Karbi Anglong area. Tejpal admitted that this incident left him traumatised, after which he began his research. He revealed that this incident was the initial push he needed to make Stolen.

Cast, Plot and Producers of Stolen

The executive producers of Stolen include Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane. The film is directed by Karan Tejpal and produced by Gaurav Dhingra. The cast features Abhishek Banerjee, Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman, and Shubham Vardhan.

Abhishek plays Gautam Bansal, and Shubham plays Raman Bansal, the brothers who set out to find the missing baby. Mia Maelzer plays Jhumpa, the lady whose child is abducted. Stolen premiered on Amazon Prime on 4th June and since then has been gaining popularity amongst viewers.

