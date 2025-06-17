EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar confirms Jolly LLB 3 is based on a true story, calls Arshad Warsi 'lovely lad'

Akshay Kumar is among the hardest-working actors. He has already delivered three releases this year with Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2 and Housefull 5. Following the cruise comedy, the superstar will be next seen in Jolly LLB, among the most-awaited movies of 2025.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar confirmed that his upcoming courtroom-comedy movie will be based on a true story. While mentioning the same, Akshay said, “There are real incidents in part 1 and part 2, so part 3 (Jolly LLB 3) also has some real Incidents.” When the interviewee asked him to reveal anything about the movie, the actor humorously quipped, “Do you want me to tell you the story? (smiles).” He further added that both he and Arshad Warsi are coming together in the third installment and he had a great time together while shooting the film.

Watch Akshay Kumar And Vishnu Manchu's Pinkvilla Interview Here:

“Me and Arshad Warsi are coming together, so Jolly 1 and Jolly 2 are coming together. And, so much fun I had working with him. He's such a lovely lad…Such a lovely person to work with…and a great sense of humor he has…good timing,” said Akshay.

Moreover, the Housefull 5 actor talked about his experience with director and writer Subhash Kapoor and called himself a huge fan. Akshay mentioned that he wrapped Jolly LLB 3 in just 2.5 months. The actor expressed, “Everybody knows what a writer he is. He makes films with his pen only and he writes such lovely lines. I'm a huge fan of his. We finished it in 2 and a half months. It was great.”

Jolly LLB 3 set to release on September 19, 2025

For the unversed, the much-awaited installment of Jolly LLB franchise is releasing on September 19 in cinemas. The movie is directed by Subhash Kapoor who helmed the first two installments. While Jolly LLB had Arshad Warsi in the lead, the second installment had Akshay Kumar playing the main role. Jolly LLB 3 pits them both against each other in an intense yet quirky courtroom battle.

The movie also stars Saurabh Shukla as the goofy judge, along with Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Annu Kapoor.

