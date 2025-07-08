Decoding the economics of Maalik: Rajkummar Rao starrer budget, non-theatrical recovery & more; Breakeven point at Rs 60 crore worldwide

Maalik, directed by Pulkit, and starring Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar among others, is all set for a grand theatrical release this Friday, that is 11th July, 2025. The movie marks the return of Rajkummar Rao in a dark character after a really long time. There is a lot riding on the success of Maalik for producers Tips Official. Let's analyse the movie's costs, recoveries and how much it needs to gross in theatres to breakeven.

Maalik's Total Costs Including Marketing Stands At Rs 68 Crore

Maalik is made at a production budget of Rs 54 crore, inclusive of Rajkummar Rao's remuneration. The publicity and advertisement expenses for the movie are pegged at Rs 14 crore, taking the total costs of the film to Rs 68 crore. The costs are not too high, and a major credit goes to the producers and their discipline. The principle photography of the film began in September 2024 and in just 10 months, it is set to hit in theatres.

Maalik Has Already Recovered Rs 45 Crore From Non-Theatrical Revenue Sources

As for the movie's recoveries, it is making roughly Rs 28 crore from the sale of digital rights, Rs 10 crore from the sale of satellite rights and around Rs 7 crore from music rights, for a total non-theatrical recovery of Rs 45 crore.

Have A Look At The Economics For Maalik

Particulars Amount Cost Of Production Rs 54 crore PnA Rs 14 crore Total Costs Rs 68 crore Satellite Rights Rs 10 crore Digital Rights Rs 28 crore Music Rs 7 crore Total Non Theatrical Recoveries Rs 45 crore Theatrical Share Required To Breakeven Rs 23 crore

Maalik Requires Rs 55 - 60 Crore Worldwide To Breakeven

A Rs 23 crore worldwide share is required for the movie to breakeven. While this is generally not that big a deal for a saleable star like Rajkummar Rao, it is undeniable that there's work to be done. At roughly Rs 55-60 crore gross worldwide, depending on the ratio of domestic and international collections, the movie will be seen as a safe proposition.

Maalik In Theatres

Maalik hits theatres on 11th July, alongside able release rivals like Superman and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The advance bookings for Maalik are open at select properties in India. Major multiplexes shall join the party by Wednesday or latest by Thursday.

