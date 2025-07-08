Jhanak Raghav Juyal joins The Paradise Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Hrithik invites Ayan & NTR for dinner Masti 4 story details revealed Ram Kapoor Rahul Mody Jurassic World: Rebirth Opening Weekend in India Metro In Dino Opening Weekend Box Office Saiyaara Trailer on July 8

Decoding the economics of Maalik: Rajkummar Rao starrer budget, non-theatrical recovery & more; Breakeven point at Rs 60 crore worldwide

Maalik, directed by Pulkit, and starring Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar among others, needs atleast Rs 60 crore worldwide to breakeven at the box office.

By Rishil Jogani
Updated on Jul 08, 2025  |  07:16 PM IST |  26K
Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar
Maalik has secured decent non-theatrical returns; A good theatrical run is essential to see profits (Credit: Tips Official)

Maalik, directed by Pulkit, and starring Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar among others, is all set for a grand theatrical release this Friday, that is 11th July, 2025. The movie marks the return of Rajkummar Rao in a dark character after a really long time. There is a lot riding on the success of Maalik for producers Tips Official. Let's analyse the movie's costs, recoveries and how much it needs to gross in theatres to breakeven.

Advertisement

Maalik's Total Costs Including Marketing Stands At Rs 68 Crore

Maalik is made at a production budget of Rs 54 crore, inclusive of Rajkummar Rao's remuneration. The publicity and advertisement expenses for the movie are pegged at Rs 14 crore, taking the total costs of the film to Rs 68 crore. The costs are not too high, and a major credit goes to the producers and their discipline. The principle photography of the film began in September 2024 and in just 10 months, it is set to hit in theatres.

Maalik Has Already Recovered Rs 45 Crore From Non-Theatrical Revenue Sources

As for the movie's recoveries, it is making roughly Rs 28 crore from the sale of digital rights, Rs 10 crore from the sale of satellite rights and around Rs 7 crore from music rights, for a total non-theatrical recovery of Rs 45 crore.

Have A Look At The Economics For Maalik

Particulars Amount
Cost Of Production Rs 54 crore
PnA Rs 14 crore
Total Costs Rs 68 crore
Satellite Rights Rs 10 crore
Digital Rights Rs 28 crore
Music Rs 7 crore
Total Non Theatrical Recoveries Rs 45 crore
Theatrical Share Required To Breakeven Rs 23 crore

Maalik Requires Rs 55 - 60 Crore Worldwide To Breakeven 

Advertisement

A Rs 23 crore worldwide share is required for the movie to breakeven. While this is generally not that big a deal for a saleable star like Rajkummar Rao, it is undeniable that there's work to be done. At roughly Rs 55-60 crore gross worldwide, depending on the ratio of domestic and international collections, the movie will be seen as a safe proposition.

Maalik In Theatres

Maalik hits theatres on 11th July, alongside able release rivals like Superman and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The advance bookings for Maalik are open at select properties in India. Major multiplexes shall join the party by Wednesday or latest by Thursday.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Maalik Trailer HONEST REVIEW: Rajkummar Rao’s 2.0 version will thrill you – unexpected pairing with Manushi Chhillar might just work

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles