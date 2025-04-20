After Aamir Khan’s exit, THIS actor to lead Ujjwal Nikam’s biopic? Find out

Rajkummar Rao is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on May 9. In the midst of this, new reports suggest that the actor is currently in talks to take on the role of celebrated public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in an upcoming biopic. This comes after Aamir Khan reportedly opted out of the project, creating room for a potential casting shift.

According to a report by Mid-Day, producer Dinesh Vijan is interested in casting Rajkummar Rao to portray Ujjwal Nikam in the upcoming biopic. They believe that Rajkummar has the ideal depth and versatility required for the role.

The source further indicated that while the film was originally envisioned as a gripping courtroom drama with political undertones, the creative team is now considering a grittier, more realistic approach to better align with Rajkummar Rao’s acting sensibilities, should he officially join the project.

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Aamir Khan was first introduced to Ujjwal Nikam’s story before the pandemic and had shown a consistent interest in adapting it for the big screen.

Over time, several script versions were developed in collaboration with different producers. After extensive discussions, Aamir was reportedly close to finalizing his involvement in the project alongside producer Dinesh Vijan.

Although he was initially expected to take on the lead role, current reports suggest that Aamir Khan will now be associated with the biopic solely as a producer.

Speaking of Ujjwal Nikam, he is a prominent Indian public prosecutor known for handling several high-profile m*rder and terrorism cases.

He played a key role in prosecuting those involved in the 1993 Bombay Blasts, the Pramod Mahajan case, the 2008 Mumbai Attacks, and the Gulshan Kumar m*rder case. Additionally, he served as the prosecutor in the 2013 Mumbai gang r*pe case and the 2016 Kopardi r*pe and m*rder case. In recognition of his significant contributions to the legal field, Ujjwal Nikam was honored with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2016.

