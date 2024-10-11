Fiery Priest season 2 script reading: Kim Nam Gil, BIBI, Honey Lee and more look excited on show’s renewal; PICS

Fiery Priest season 2 is all set to make its much-anticipated premiere following its successful first part. Images from the script reading session of the show has been released where the actors are seen enthusiastically delving into their roles. The plot of the series will follow the main characters from the previous season in a thrilling new story.

On October 11, 2024, Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, Kim Sung Kyun and others are seen at the script reading of Fiery Priest season 2 where they are showcasing much excitement for the upcoming role. Moreover, BIBI was also spotted at the session as the newest addition to the cast of talented actors. More artists such as Kim Won Hae, Go Kyu Pil, Ahn Chang Hwan, Baek Ji Won, Jeon Sung Woo, and Yang Hyun Min also joined the script reading, promising to add further thrill in the show.

Kim Nam Gil steps into the role of Kim Hae Il, a hot-tempered priest with a knack for solving crimes as an ex-NIS agent. Meanwhile Kim Sung Kyun who will be playing the character of Goo Dae Young, clumsy and a pushover but extremely dedicated to his work. Honey Lee or Lee Ha Nee will also be returning to play Park Kyung-sun who is a corrupt prosecutor who changed her ways in the first season. BIBI will be appearing in the second season as Goo Ja Young, who is a narcotics detective and is extremely passionate about her work.

Furthermore, director director Park Bo Ram and screenwriter Park Jae Bum, who worked together on the first season of the show will also be returning for the second part. Their previous collaboration resulted in a nationwide viewership of 24 percent, recorded by Nielsen Korea. It is expected that their partnership will provide the same popularity for the new season as well.

According to recent reports, the new season of The Fiery Priest is slated to be broadcast in the second half of 2024. Moreover, the K-drama is scheduled for 12 episodes in total and will be aired every Friday and Saturday. The date of the premiere will be announced soon.