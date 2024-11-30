Former BIGBANG’s T.O.P hints at solo music comeback in 2025 after 11 years, leaving fans buzzing

Fans of T.O.P., the charismatic actor-rapper and former member of BIGBANG, have been buzzing with anticipation following his cryptic hint about a potential solo music comeback in 2025. Responding to a fan’s query about a follow-up to his iconic 2013 track DOOM DADA, T.O.P simply replied, “2025,” igniting a wave of excitement and speculation among fans.

The rapper’s last solo single, DOOM DADA, was a bold and experimental piece that received critical acclaim for its avant-garde style and striking visuals. A sequel to this track, unofficially dubbed DOOM DADA 2.0 by fans, would mark T.O.P.’s first solo musical release in over a decade. His brief but tantalizing response has left fans wondering if he’s ready to re-establish his presence in the music scene as a solo artist.

Adding fuel to the fire, T.O.P. has previously teased fans about working on new music. Last year, he shared a post cryptically stating, “Still making my albums,” suggesting he has been quietly creating behind the scenes. However, while his solo music aspirations seem to be taking shape, T.O.P. has remained silent on the possibility of reuniting with his former group BIGBANG, leaving many to wonder about his future plans with the legendary group.

T.O.P’s potential comeback comes amidst his return to acting, where he has faced mixed reactions. After stepping away from the entertainment industry following legal and personal challenges, he recently joined the cast of Squid Game Season 2, marking his first acting role in seven years. While his casting stirred controversy, director Hwang Dong Hyuk defended the decision, emphasizing T.O.P’s talent and dedication.

Meanwhile, BIGBANG recently thrilled fans with the remaining members, G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung, delivering a full-group performance at the 2024 MAMA Awards to widespread acclaim. While fans continue to celebrate the group’s legacy, T.O.P.’s hinted return to music has added a fresh layer of anticipation.

As the year 2025 approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting more details about what T.O.P. has in store, whether it’s a sequel to DOOM DADA or an entirely new chapter in his career.

