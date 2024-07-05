(G)I-DLE is gearing up for its summer comeback with brand-new music, and they are certainly turning the heat up. The group released the music video teaser for the title track, Klaxon, increasing anticipation among fans. The song will be part of its upcoming mini-album, titled I SWAY.

(G)I-DLE releases music video teaser for Klaxon from upcoming album I SWAY

On July 5, 2024, (G)I-DLE released the music video teaser for the title track, Klaxon, and they are all ready to drop the summer anthem of the year. In the short snippet, the members are seen dancing to the upbeat tune of the song on top of their cars in the midst of heavy traffic. They all perform a fun and interesting hook step that is bound to go viral in the K-pop community.

Additionally, the members are spotted in fashionable outfits and distinct hairstyles that evoke the essence of a 90s California summer, with the city awash in vibrant colors. Previously, the tracklist of the album has also been released, and apart from Klaxon, it will consist of three songs in total: Last Forever, Bloom, and Neverland.

The group has taken up a fun summer concept, and the songs can be expected to be performance-inclined with energetic beats. The album is scheduled to release on July 8, 2024.

More about the girl group (G)I-DLE

The girl group (G)I-DLE was formed by CUBE Entertainment and released their first full album, titled I Never Die, in 2022. The group consists of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. Initially, the group consisted of six members, but after member Soojin left the group, they continued as a five-member group.

The group has released six extended plays over the years, and I Am was the first release in 2018. I Made was released in 2019, and in 2020, I Trust was dropped. The fourth solo album, titled I Burn, was released in 2021, I Love in 2022, and I Feel was recently released in 2023.