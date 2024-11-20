Song Joong Ki and wife Katy Louise Saunders welcome second child; Korean star writes to fans from Rome

Song Joong Ki and his wife Katie Louise Saunders now have an additional member in their family. The couple confirmed their second pregnancy back in July. According to the latest update, they have welcomed a daughter one year after their first child, a son. The Vincenzo actor himself shared the good news, letting fans know that their second child is doing healthy.

On November 20, Song Joong Ki and his wife Katie Louise Saunders became the parents of a daughter. Taking to his fan cafe, the actor shared the good news. Expressing his utmost joy he wrote that he is currently in Rome where his wife has given birth to their healthy second child.

"I’m incredibly grateful to announce that we’ve been blessed with another beautiful baby. Our lovely princess was born healthy, and both my wife and our baby are doing well and resting," the K-drama heartthrob added in his letter to fans.

Congratulations to the family!

Previously in July, Song Joong Ki's agency HighZium Studio announced that the couple was expecting another child. The good news arrived today, just after 4 months. The actor shared a photo of his newborn daughter's hand on his fan cafe, just like he posted with his son back in 2023.

It is known that the Descendents of the Sun actor met British actress Katie Louise Saunders through a mutual acquaintance in 2023. They gradually transformed into lovers from friends and announced their relationship publicly in December 2022. Just a few months later, on January 30, 2023, the couple got married through a private wedding ceremony, embarking on a new chapter of their lives.

Then, on June 14, 2023, they welcomed their first child, a son. On many occasions, Song Joong Ki was spotted on day-outs with his family and requested the paparazzi to maintain their privacy, showing his protective side.

On the work front, he made his big-screen comeback with two films this year - My Name is Loh Kiwan and Bogota: The City of Lost. He is now preparing for his TV comeback with the healing romance drama MY YOUTH, set for a 2025 release.

