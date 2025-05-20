Good Boy main posters OUT: Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, Lee Sang Yi and others channel athletic skills to tackle crime

The hype is real as Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun's much-anticipated drama Good Boy gears up for its big debut. Ahead of its premiere this month, the action series just dropped not one, but two jaw-dropping main posters.

Poster 1: The Hero Version

The first poster hits deep. Titled the Hero version, it gives us a powerful visual contrast—Olympic champions once basking in the national spotlight now find themselves face-to-face with an unfiltered new reality.

We see five medalists: Yoon Dong Joo (Park Bo Gum), Ji Han Na (Kim So Hyun), Kim Jong Hyun (Lee Sang Yi), Go Man Sik (Heo Sung Tae), and Shin Jae Hong (Tae Won Seok). They once ruled the podium, powered by sheer will, sweat, and a whole lot of pain. We're talking scrapes, blisters, and running so hard your mouth tastes like blood.

Poster 2: The Winner Version

Flip the energy completely, and you’ve got the Winner version. Here, the Good Boy crew is back on their feet—this time taking on villains, not opponents.

Think of it as a Justice League made up of ex-athletes who are done playing by anyone else's rules but their own. Armed with discipline, teamwork, and the same fire that got them Olympic medals, they’re not just enforcing the law—they're rewriting what it means to win.

So, what’s Good Boy all about?

At its core, Good Boy is about redemption and resilience. It’s for anyone who's ever had to start over, who’s been counted out, or who’s had to trade gold medals for real-world battles. It’s underdog energy with a side of justice, and Park Bo Gum leads the charge.

The countdown is officially on. Mark your calendars for May 31, 10:40 p.m. KST. The torch may have gone out, but these heroes are just getting started.