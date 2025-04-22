Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun's GOOD BOY confirms May 31 premiere and OTT release; know character details

Park Bo Gum, who is currently basking in the success of When Life Gives You Tangerines, has locked in the premiere date of his next exciting project. After two months of the conclusion of the romance drama, the lead actor will be seen in a new avatar in GOOD BOY. On April 22, the drama production team confirmed the broadcasting platform of the action comedy series, also starring Kim Soo Hyun.

Park Bo Gum, who is currently basking in the success of When Life Gives You Tangerines, has locked in the premiere date of his next exciting project. After two months of the conclusion of the romance drama, the lead actor will be seen in a new avatar in GOOD BOY. On April 22, the drama production team confirmed the broadcasting platform of the action comedy series, which also stars Kim Soo Hyun in the lead role.

The sports drama follows five medal-winning athletes turned police officers as they battle crime and corruption. Yun Dong Ju (Park Bo Gum), Ji Han Na (Kim So Hyun), Kim Jong Hyeon (Lee Sang Yi), Ko Man Sik (Heo Sung Tae) and Shin Jae Hong (Tae Won Seok) will join forces to take down bad guys together in GOOD BOY. The series is set to release globally on Prime Video on May 31. Park Bo Gum's character Yun Dong Ju makes the show interesting, as his life is a paradox. His name evokes nobility, inspired by a renowned Korean poet, yet he is known for fistfights in school.

However, boxing proves useful to him, teaching him discipline and propelling him to a successful career, culminating in a gold medal. But his glory is cut short by an unfair expulsion from the team. Following the setback, Yun Dong Ju's life takes a new turn as a police officer, a challenging role that tests his mettle. Amidst the chaotic and stressful daily life, he meets Ji Han Na through work and soon finds himself attracted to her.

Ji Han Na is a former shooting prodigy whose shooting career was derailed by intense pressure and scrutiny. Seeking a fresh start, she joined the police force, following in her father's footsteps. Now, she's part of a special team with complex dynamics, working alongside a smitten Yun Dong Ju and her ex-boyfriend Kim Jong Hyeon. Kim Jong Hyeon is a former silver medalist in fencing. Besides them, two other former sportspersons will use their expertise in fighting criminals.

Former bronze medalist wrestler Ko Man Sik will take on the role of the squad's leader and 'gentle giant' Shin Jae Hong, who is a former bronze medalist in discus throw, will prove to be an asset to the team.

