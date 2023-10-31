Gyeongseong Creature: Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee’s period drama confirms premiere date

Upcoming Netflix drama Gyeongseong Creature has confirmed its premiere date. Gyeongseong Creature narrates the story set in the city of Gyeongseong in 1945, where a group of young individuals, solely preoccupied with their own survival, confront a creature born from human greed. In the face of this monstrous threat, they balance between their survival and the profound questions about the meaning of humanity.

This historical, thriller K-drama stars My Name’s Han So Hee and Itaewon Class’ Park Seo Joon in lead roles. Other cast members include beloved actor Wi Ha Joon, Claudia Kim and more. According to an exclusive report by Star News Korea, the K-drama is set to premiere on December 22, 2023.