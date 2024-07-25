9 Han Chae Young movies and TV shows that define her career; from Rising Star to Legend

Han Chae Young, the South Korean actress is one of the most respected and prominent names in the industry. Ever since her debut, she made a mark in the industry with her phenomenal talent and versatile roles. Here, we will list down some of Han Chae Young movies and TV shows which adequately showcase her evolution from a new face to a legendary star.

From portraying the villain in Autumn in My Heart to the leading lady in Snow White's Revenge, let’s revisit some of the best Han Chae Young projects.

9 Han Chae Young movies and TV shows

1. Autumn in My Heart

Cast: Song Seung Heon, Song Hye Kyo, Won Bin, Han Chae Young

Director: Yoon Seok Ho

Runtime: 16 episodes

Genre: Romance, Melodrama

Season: 1

Release Year: 2000

This drama is the first installment of the season-themed Endless Love series directed by Yoon Seok Ho. The story follows the intertwined fates of Yoon Joon Suh and Yoon Eun Suh, who were raised as siblings but discover they are not biologically related.

Han Chae Young plays the role of Shin Ae, the biological daughter of Eun Suh's adoptive parents. The actress gained immense recognition for her role as an antagonist, showcasing her talent to portray a complex character.

2. The Record

Cast: Han Chae Young, Ryu Si Won, Kim Min Jong, Han Ji Hye

Director: Kim Sang-hyeon

Runtime: 103 minutes

Genre: Drama, Romance

Release Year: 2006

In The Record, Han Chae Young stars as a young woman who becomes entangled in a web of romance and deceit. The film follows the story of a successful businessman whose life takes a dramatic turn when he meets a mysterious woman played by Han Chae Young.

As their relationship deepens, hidden secrets and personal conflicts emerge, leading to a series of dramatic and emotional events. Even though Han Chae Young was early in her career, her performance captures the complex emotions of her character.

3. Delightful Girl Choon Hyang

Cast: Han Chae Young, Jae Hee, Uhm Tae Woong, Park Shi Eun

Director: Jun Ki Sang, Ji Byung Hyun

Runtime: 17 episodes

Season: 1

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Release Year: 2005

Delightful Girl Choon Hyang is a modern retelling of the classic Korean folktale of Choon Hyang and Lee Mong Ryong. Han Chae Young stars as Choon Hyang, a spirited and resourceful high school student who ends up in a contract marriage with the rebellious Mong Ryong, played by Jae Hee. Han Chae Young’s transition to a leading lady of a K-drama was seamless and could easily mold herself into the character.

4. Only You

Cast: Han Chae Young, Jo Hyun Jae, Lee Chun Hee, Hong Soo Hyun

Director: Choi Moon Suk

Runtime: 16 episodes

Season: 1

Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2005

The show centers on the story of Eun Jae, a determined young woman who aspires to become a chef, played by Han Chae Young. After a chance encounter and a one-night stand with Hyun Sung, portrayed by Jo Hyun Jae, Eun Jae finds herself pregnant and alone. Years later, their paths cross again, leading to a complex and emotional journey of rediscovery and reconciliation. With a more mature role, Han Cahe Young showcased her acting abilities adequately.

5. Fireworks

Cast: Han Chae Young, Kang Ji Hwan, Park Eun Hye, Yoon Sang Hyun

Director: Jeon Ki Sang

Runtime: 17 episodes

Season: 1

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2006

The plot follows Shin Na Ra, played by Han Chae Young, who is determined to take revenge on her cheating ex-boyfriend by becoming successful in her own right. She crosses paths with In Jae, a charming man with his own secrets, portrayed by Kang Ji-hwan.

As their lives intertwine, they experience a rollercoaster of emotions, from laughter to heartache, in this engaging romantic comedy. Han Chae Young also delved into the romantic-comedy genre with this K-drama, further showcasing her versatility.

6. Bel Ami

Cast: Jang Geun Suk, IU, Lee Jang Woo, Han Chae Young

Director: Jung Jung Hwa

Runtime: 16 episodes

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Season: 1

Release Year: 2013

Bel Ami features Han Chae Young as Hong Yoo-ra, a mysterious and influential woman who helps the main character, Dokgo Ma Te, learn life lessons. Ma Te is a beautiful man who uses his looks to achieve his ambitions.

Yoo-ra guides him through various challenges, including encounters with influential women, each of whom teaches him a valuable lesson. Although Han Chae is not the main lead of the story, her character is still an integral part of the plot.

7. Sponsor

Cast: Lee Ji Hoon, Han Chae Young, Ji Yi Soo, Koo Ja Sung

Director: Kwak Gi Won

Runtime: 12 episodes

Genre: Melodrama, Romance

Season: 1

Release Year: 2022

Sponsor is a dark melodrama that delves into the lives of four individuals entangled in complex relationships, driven by their desires for success, revenge, and love. Han Chae Young plays Han Chae Rin, a successful but emotionally scarred woman who becomes involved with Lee Sun Woo, a photographer seeking revenge for his family's misfortune. Through this show, Han Chae Young shows how she is still a major player in the industry and she is here to stay.

8. The Influence

Cast: Han Chae Young, Park Yong Woo, Kim Nam Joo, Kim Soo Ro

Director: Lee Jae Han

Runtime: 115 minutes

Genre: Thriller, Drama

Release Year: 2010

The film delves into the world of political intrigue and corruption, where Han Chae Young plays a character caught in the crossfire of a major scandal involving a high-profile politician and his associates.

As the plot unfolds, the tension escalates, revealing a complex web of lies, manipulation, and danger. Han Chae Young delivers a compelling performance that adds depth to the intricate storyline, which enhances the film's emotional impact and suspenseful atmosphere.

9. Girlfriends

Cast: Han Chae Young, Lee Bo Young, Kim Hyo Jin, Jeon Hye Jin

Director: Park Jin Pyo

Runtime: 108 minutes

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2009

Girlfriends is a delightful romantic comedy featuring Han Chae Young as one of the central characters in a story about friendship and love. The film follows the lives of four close friends who navigate the ups and downs of their personal and romantic relationships.

The movie explores the dynamics of female friendships and the challenges they face as they pursue their dreams and love lives. Han Chae Young's chemistry with the cast and her comedic timing are standout aspects of the film.

Conclusion

The above-mentioned Han Chae Young movies and TV shows showcase her growth and evolution as an artist throughout the years. From appearing in supporting roles to the main character, her journey has been inspiring. Moreover, she is currently appearing in the ongoing K-drama Snow White's Revenge, which is being well-received by fans.