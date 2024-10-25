Hellbound Season 2 Predictions: Will Kim Sung Cheol resurrect as leader after Kim Shin Rok and will Kim Hyun Joo save the baby? Know possibilities

Hellbound Season 2 is all set to make its premiere following an exciting Part 1; expectations are high among the fans. However, ahead of its release, let’s look at some of the prediction theories that could unfold in the storyline. In the second part, we will also be seeing a new face which will be pivotal for the plot.

Adapted from the webcomic of the same name written by Yeon Sang Ho, the plot follows otherworldly beings who unexpectedly appear to deliver decrees, sending people to hell. Their supernatural actions spark widespread panic, allowing the religious group The New Truth to gain significant power and influence. However, a few individuals grow suspicious of the organization’s activities and launch their own investigation into its connection to these bizarre occurrences.

Hellbound Season 2 plot

In the second season, chaos continues to escalate as hellbound decrees show no signs of stopping. Lawyer Min Hye Jin of Sodo, along with the New Truth Society and the Arrowheads, become even more entangled in the turmoil. This intensifies further when shocking resurrections occur, bringing back New Truth’s former chairman, Jung Jin Su, and another condemned individual, Park Jung Ja. These unexpected events deepen the mystery and unrest, leaving the characters to navigate a world increasingly driven by fear, power struggles, and supernatural occurrences.

Hellbound Season 2 Predictions

Park Jung Ja’s resurrection

As seen in the last episode of season 1, Park Jung Ja, played by Kim Shin Rok, is suddenly resurrected following a brutal demonstration with a live audience. However, her coming back to life has created a sense of hope that maybe everyone who is condemned to ‘hell’ will eventually come back to life again. Or is there another sinister force at play that will push the narrative in a completely unexpected direction? Another question that arises is whether it’s the same Jung Ja who came back to life or if something darker and more mysterious has taken her place.

Will Jung Jin Soo come back to life?

Jung Jin Soo, previously played by Yoo Ah In, is being replaced by Kim Sung Cheol in the second season. In the trailer we saw that Jin Soo resurrects but will he be the same after that? When he returns, he finds out that New World Society and the cult Arrowhead has taken over the society’s order. As Jinsu discovers that he isn’t the only one to have been resurrected, he begins to question the teachings of the cult.

However, he starts to question whether his return could actually be the key to genuine salvation. Or could his return from the dead be truly a sign of damnation, as the New Truth proclaims?

Kim Hyun Joo’s duty

One of the most interesting aspects of the series is when the newborn baby, Toughie, is still alive after receiving a decree. His parents, So Hyun and Young Jae, sacrificed their lives to save him, which raises the question: Is true love the key to stopping the demonstrations? Nevertheless, it could also mean that to save some sacrifices have to be made as well.

However, there is also a possibility that Toughie is a new generation of humans that can stop all demonstrations from taking place. It is a theory for debate, but is there a probability of that happening? Why not! It will be interesting to see how the creators develop the story further.

Hellbound Season 2 release date and where to watch

Hellbound Season 2 will be released on October 25, 2024, and secluded for a total of 6 episodes. The show will be aired on the global platform Netflix and the returning cast of the show includes Kim Hyun Joo, Kim Shin Rok, and more.