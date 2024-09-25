Park Bo Gum, Jang Nara top September actor brand reputation rankings; Jo Jung Suk follows; See List

The September actor brand reputation rankings are announced with Park Bo Gum, Jang Nara and Jo Jung Suk taking the top spots. See list below

By Pratyusha Dash
Published on Sep 25, 2024  |  09:09 AM IST |  4.3K
Park Bo Gum, Jang Nara, Jo Jung Suk (Image Credits- tvN, SBS, tvN)
The September actor brand reputation rankings have been announced, with Park Bo Gum, Jang Nara, and Jo Jung Suk claiming the top spots. The Korean Business Research Institute has shared this month’s rankings for actors.

The rankings were determined through data analysis of media coverage, participation, interaction, and community engagement for 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between August 24 and September 24.

Jung Hae In, currently starring in Love Next Door, topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 8,261,430. Love Next Door is a romantic comedy that reunites director Yoo Je Won and writer Shin Ha Eun, who previously collaborated on the hit drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

Jung So Min stars as Bae Seok Ryu, a woman trying to reboot her troubled life. Jung Hae In plays Choi Seung Hyo, the son of her mom’s friend, whom she views as a dark chapter in her past. Choi Seung Hyo seems perfect—he has looks, charm, and talent. As the head of an architectural firm and a rising architect, his peaceful life is turned upside down when Bae Seok Ryu returns, bringing unexpected complications.


Jang Nara, who recently starred in the hit drama Good Partner, secured second place with a brand reputation index of 6,056,643. Written by a real divorce attorney, Good Partner portrays the humorous challenges faced by two contrasting divorce lawyers: Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a seasoned star attorney dedicated to her work, and Han Yu Ri (Nam Ji Hyun), a rookie still finding her way in the field.

Jo Jung Suk ranked third this month with a brand reputation index of 5,500,226, while Jeon Jong Seo closely followed in fourth place with a score of 5,431,430.

Finally, Byeon Woo Seok rounded out the top five for September with a brand reputation index of 5,375,064. He has quickly become K-drama’s beloved prince of hearts, especially after his role as Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner. Sun Jae brings hope to the bedridden Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) through a heartfelt radio show. A budding singer awaiting his big break, he helps Sol, a young girl struggling to find the will to live. 

Years later, Sol is now a devoted fangirl of Sun Jae and his band, but tragedy strikes when he suddenly dies. Determined to change their fate, Sol travels back in time and uncovers surprising truths, including that Sun Jae had fallen for her long before she even noticed him, even writing his first song for her. As Sol comes to understand the depth of Sun Jae's unconditional love, she is deeply moved as they try to change their fates together.

Check out the top 30 actors for September below

  1. Jung Hae In
  2. Jang Nara
  3. Jo Jung Suk
  4. Jeon Jong Seo
  5. Byeon Woo Seok
  6. Jung So Min
  7. Kim Hye Yoon
  8. Um Tae Goo
  9. Jung Yu Mi
  10. Lee Seo Jin
  11. Go Min Si
  12. Ji Chang Wook
  13. Shin Min Ah
  14. Lee Je Hoon
  15. Hwang Jung Min
  16. Nam Ji Hyun
  17. Go Yoon Jung
  18. Kim Ji Eun
  19. Ji Seung Hyun
  20. Kim Young Dae
  21. Kim Seon Ho
  22. Cha Seung Won
  23. Kim Jun Han
  24. Jo Yoon Soo
  25. Lee Byung Hun
  26. Kim Ji Soo
  27. Yum Jung Ah
  28. Lee Jung Jae
  29. Byun Yo Han
  30. Lee Soo Hyuk

ALSO READ: Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon starrer Lovely Runner Pt.1 OST by ECLIPSE surpasses 100 million streams on Spotify

Credits: The Korean Business Research Institute
