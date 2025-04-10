Arden Cho Gets Engaged in Maui; Teen Wolf Star Shares Heartwarming Proposal Story

Arden Cho, best known for her roles in Teen Wolf and Partner Track, is officially engaged. The actress shared the happy news on Tuesday, April 8, through a heartfelt Instagram post featuring photos from a beachside proposal.

“Spoiler alert: I said yes! Life’s wild; love is wilder. He fixes bones; I tell stories. He’s the calm to my chaos, the steady hand in my whirlwind life. Thank you for surprising me with the most magical night in my favorite place. We found our way to forever, together. 3.31.25,” she wrote in the caption. Although she showed glimpses of her fiancé in the photos, Cho did not reveal his name.

The engagement took place on March 31 in Maui, Hawaii. The beach setting was decorated with pink and red roses and flower petals. One of the shared images showed Cho holding out her hand to show off her oval-shaped diamond ring while kissing her fiancé.

In another photo, the couple embraced on the sand during the sunset. The final image in the post captured them walking off into the distance, enjoying the Hawaiian view. Cho called the evening magical and thanked her fiancé and friends for their efforts.

Cho also included a playful story about how the proposal almost didn’t seem romantic at first. “Cut to: Me at the airport, low-key upset because he bailed on me to go through TSA PreCheck while I was stuck in the CLEAR line. Normally, he always wants to go together, so I was like, ‘Okay, I guess I’ll see you in the lounge? weirdo,’” she wrote.

Later, she found out he had been hiding the engagement ring and was nervously trying to get it through security. She said he wasn’t being weird but was acting like a nervous, dorky little spy worried she would spot it.

Cho admitted she wasn’t expecting the proposal at all. She said she had grown suspicious when he texted her friend about a surprise birthday dinner but had been sure he didn’t have a ring and was glad to be wrong.

