Lauren Sánchez Had Plastic Surgery? Everything We Know About Jezz Bezos' Wife-to-be Ahead of Their Venice Wedding

Lauren Sánchez, fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has long been the subject of plastic surgery rumors. From breast augmentation to a facelift and lip fillers, the journalist and TV personality’s evolving appearance has drawn both speculation and criticism over the years.

Although Sánchez has never publicly addressed the gossip, her transformation continues to spark conversations online, especially ahead of her wedding with Bezos.

Advertisement

Surge in plastic surgery speculation after 2019

Before her relationship with Jeff Bezos went public in early 2019, Sánchez had already faced rumors of breast augmentation. Her earlier public appearances, including a 2003 celebrity basketball game in Santa Monica and the 2005 Macy’s Passport Fashion Show, featured noticeable changes in her bust and facial features.

But when she began dating the billionaire entrepreneur, attention on her appearance increased dramatically. In 2024, media personality Megyn Kelly criticized Sánchez's look after she stepped out in a sheer Dolce & Gabbana dress in Milan.

"I'm sorry, she looks like a hooker. You look like a hooker!" Kelly said on The Megyn Kelly Show. “Must everything be an exposé of your obviously over-enhanced assets?” She also added, "It was hard to avoid...I don't want my daughter or son looking at that."

Here’s what experts say about her cosmetic enhancements

In recent years, Lauren Sánchez was spotted leaving EPIONE Beverly Hills, a clinic known for its non-invasive cosmetic treatments. While she has not confirmed any procedures, top plastic surgeons have shared their observations based on her public photos.

Advertisement

Dr. Joel Kopelman told Nicki Swift, “There’s a clear improvement in the jawline and neck area, which leads me to believe she might have had a facelift, or at least a mini facelift.” He also noted a slimmer nose and fuller lips, likely due to rhinoplasty and fillers. “Her cheeks also seem more prominent, possibly due to either cheek implants or fillers.”

Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich shared a similar opinion with Page Six, stating she may have undergone a facelift to maintain a youthful neck contour.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ramtin Kassir pointed out signs of a tightly done facelift: “She’s got some dimpling and shadows around her mouth...skin that has been pulled,” he stated.

According to Dr. Ehsan Ali, Lauren Sánchez’s tighter skin could be a sign that she underwent a mini facelift. Pamela Weinberger from Plump Cosmetics believed her lips appeared slightly overfilled, indicating the use of lip fillers.

Advertisement

Sánchez’s 2024 Met Gala appearance in a strapless, glass-embellished gown once again brought public attention to her facial features. Dr. Joel Kopelman pointed out what he referred to as a 'pixie ear deformity,' which he noted is often associated with facelift complications.

Dr. David Shorian also shared his thoughts with the Daily Mail, suggesting that Sánchez’s lips seemed lumpy and uneven, a result he believed might come from silicone injections. He stated that the irregularity could be due to the silicone migrating over time.

Although Sánchez has never publicly confirmed having plastic surgery, her evolving look has continued to spark speculation from both experts and fans.

ALSO READ: Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Wedding: Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio with Vittoria Ceretti, Kylie-Kendall and More Spotted at Welcome Party, PICS