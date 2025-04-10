Is Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Wedding Planned for 2026? Stylist Law Roach Shares Update

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s wedding is still a long way off, according to Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach. While the couple confirmed their engagement in January, Roach shared a new update during the Fashion Trust Awards on April 8 in Los Angeles.

“It’s far away,” Roach told E! News’ Erin Lim Rhodes. “They’re both doing a bunch of movies this year and there are a lot of premieres next year so you’ll see a lot of red carpets.” He added with a smile, “I’m resting up for 2026.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland got engaged over the holidays, with the Euphoria star first spotted wearing her engagement ring at the Golden Globes in January. Tom’s father, Dominic Holland, confirmed the engagement news in a January 10 post on his Patreon page.

“He had purchased a ring,” Dominic wrote. “He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, and what to wear.”

The couple has kept most of the engagement details private, but the confirmation from Dominic and Zendaya’s visible ring brought clarity to fans.

Both Zendaya and Tom have full schedules, which appears to be a key reason for the delay in wedding planning. Zendaya is busy with multiple movie projects, and Tom is also tied up with upcoming films.

The couple is set to reunite professionally for two major projects: Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. These productions will keep them busy throughout this year and into the next.

Despite their busy schedules, Zendaya and Tom have shared how much they enjoy working together. In a past interview with Vanity Fair, Zendaya spoke about Tom’s dedication, saying he is incredibly talented and passionate about his work.

She mentioned that he always gave his full effort, even when he was completely worn out, and that she truly appreciated that about him. For her, working together felt natural and normal.

Tom also opened up about their on-set dynamic during an episode of the Dish podcast. He jokingly stated that studios appreciated the convenience of them sharing one hotel room. On a more serious note, he shared that having Zendaya by his side on set was a source of comfort.

