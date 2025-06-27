UNSEEN Spider-Man Visuals Starring Tobey Maguire to Be Dropped in Theater Re-Release, Everything We Know

The original Spider-Man trilogy, directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire, is swinging back into theaters this fall. Fathom Entertainment, in collaboration with Sony Pictures, has announced limited screenings of the three films across select theaters in the U.S., beginning September 26, 2025.

This re-release will also include the first-ever theatrical screening of Spider-Man 2.1, an extended version of Spider-Man 2, in 4K. The longer cut includes new and extended scenes not seen in the original 2004 release.

Fall screening schedule for the Spider-Man trilogy

The event kicks off on Thursday, September 26, with the 2002 original Spider-Man. The extended cut, Spider-Man 2.1, will follow on Friday, September 27, as per Variety. The trilogy concludes with Spider-Man 3 on Saturday, September 28. For those who missed the first run, an encore weekend is also planned, with the films playing again on October 3, 4, and 5.

Tickets will be available starting July 25 on Fathom Events’ website and participating theaters.

First theatrical release of Spider-Man 2.1 in 4K

The extended version of Spider-Man 2, titled Spider-Man 2.1, has never before been released in theaters. The 4K edition will offer fans enhanced visuals and several additional scenes that expand the story of Peter Parker’s struggles.

Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Entertainment, said in a statement, “The success of Spider-Man in 2002 helped launch the modern era of superhero films. To this day, Tobey Maguire’s take on Spider-Man resonates across generations.”

He added, “At Fathom Entertainment, we celebrate fandom, and I am delighted that Spider-Man 2.1 in 4K will make its theatrical debut, a true gift for longtime fans and a thrilling discovery for new ones.”

The trilogy is part of Fathom’s ongoing 'Fan Favorites' series, which brings classic films back to the big screen. Earlier entries in the lineup included Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Clueless. Upcoming titles in the series include One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, The Sound of Music, Rocky IV, and Sunset Boulevard.

This isn’t the first time Sony has re-released the Spider-Man films. In April 2024, Cinemark hosted limited screenings of the full live-action Spider-Man catalog, including Tobey Maguire’s trilogy, Andrew Garfield’s two Amazing Spider-Man films, and Tom Holland’s MCU entries.

