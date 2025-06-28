Did Sreeleela double her fees after Pushpa 2 amid exit from Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin?

Sreeleela has been inching towards pan-India fame lately and has been bagging promising projects. She recently shot to the headlines after news of her exit from the Telugu film Lenin surfaced. The diva reportedly stepped down from the project over scheduling conflicts.

As Sreeleela is now all set to make her Hindi debut opposite Kartik Aaryan next, buzz about her remuneration has now gone viral.

Advertisement

Has Sreeleela doubled her fees?

As per a Siasat report, Sreeleela has made headlines in Telugu cinema after she has reportedly hiked up her fees to nearly double what she quoted earlier.

While she earlier used to charge somewhere between Rs. 3.5 to 4 crore per film, the starlet has now called for a pay cheque of Rs. 7 crore in her upcoming projects.

For the unversed, Sreeleela had allegedly received a pay cheque of Rs. 2 crore for just doing the song Kissik in Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa 2.

However, these are unconfirmed reports at the moment, and there is no official confirmation on the same from the actress or her team’s sides.

Sreeleela replaced by Bhagyashri Borse in Lenin

In other news, a previous report by Gulte claimed that after Sreeleela’s exit from Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming film Lenin, the makers had now settled down on Bhagyashri Borse as the lead.

Advertisement

This is not the first Telugu project from which the Guntur Kaaram actress has stepped down. Earlier she had walked out of two different projects due to reasons best known to her.

Sreeleela’s work front

Moving ahead, Sreeleela is making her big Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu’s yet untitled romantic movie. She would be sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

Besides this, the actress is currently shooting for her film Ustad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan in the lead. She also has Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa in lead roles.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from Siasat reports. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a message for haters who find her skinny: ‘You don’t get to call me…’