Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 22: Release Date, Streaming Time, How to Watch, What to Expect and More

Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 22, will be released on Friday, June 27, 2025, following a one-day break. The new episode will stream exclusively on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see how the latest twist unfolds after Nic's unexpected exit.

Viewers in the United States can stream all episodes of Love Island USA Season 7, including Episode 22, only on Peacock. A subscription is required to access full episodes. New episodes are typically released daily, except for scheduled breaks.

What happened in the last episode of Love Island USA?

In Episode 21, viewers watched Nic leave the island with his bag in hand. Just as he was walking away, Olandria pulled up in a car and called out to him, "Quick, hurry up! Get in!" Nic was surprised to see her, asking, "What are you doing here?" before stepping into the car. The moment raised questions about whether the two left together to pursue a relationship outside the villa.

So far in Season 7, 30 singles have entered the villa. Out of them, one was removed, and five were eliminated. The show is currently moving into Week 4, with even more tension as Week 5 is expected to reveal which couples will stay together and who will leave single.

Here's the cast of Love Island USA Season 7

Female Islanders:

Chelley Bissainthe Huda Mustafa Olandria Carthen Isabella 'Belle-A' Walker Cierra Ortega Amaya Espinal Iris Kendall Hannah Fields Yulissa Escobar

Male Islanders:

Ace Greene Austin Shepard Taylor Williams Jeremiah Brown Nicolas 'Nic' Vansteenberghe Jose 'Pepe' Garcia Charlie Georgio Jalen Brown

What to expect in Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 22

Episode 22 is expected to continue with the fallout from Nic and Olandria's exit. The twist has sparked online reactions, with fans divided about whether the couple should have stayed. Many viewers on Reddit expressed that the twist should've involved Jeremiah, who was seen as someone genuinely looking for love.

One user commented that Jeremiah deserved a second chance, and Olandria's actions sent home the only guy who was interested in her. Others questioned Nic's intentions, calling him a 'player' and predicting more drama if Jeremiah were to return to the villa.

