Maaman: Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi’s hit Tamil family drama set for satellite and OTT release on same day

One of the most recent hits at the Tamil Nadu box office, Maaman, emerged as a most-loved family drama. Starring Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi in lead roles, the film was released back on May 16. The movie which narrates an unheard tale of bonding between an uncle and nephew, has now made a big update regarding its OTT release.

Maaman OTT release update

Well, Soori confirmed earlier that Zee5 had bagged the streaming rights of Maaman. As the film has completed its theatrical run, all eyes are on its date of OTT release.

And now, the streaming giant through a post on X, confirmed that the film will be making both its OTT and satellite release on the same day. But they have not yet confirmed the date for the same.

The post read “Idhuku mela enna sir venum..Biggest Family Blockbuster #Maaman – World TV and OTT Premiere Coming Soon!”

Official trailer and plot of Maaman

The storyline of Maaman revolves around the special attachment between Inba and his nephew Laddu. The former had been extremely loving towards his nephew since childhood, and grew extremely caring towards him.

Later, as Inba falls in love with Rekha and prepares for tying the knot, it is Laddu who gradually becomes a precocious and adamant presence in their lives, which topple over the couple’s equation through testing times.

The duo grow distant and manage through a lot of arguments after which Rekha and Inba decide to move away and settle in Madurai. However, Laddu misses his uncle a lot leading him to become more remorseful.

Maaman’s climax arrives at a point when a life changing incident forces everyone including Rekha, Inba and Laddu to renegotiate their relations and apologize for mistakes.

Cast and crew of Maaman

Maaman stars Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Swasika, Prageeth Sivan, Bala Saravanan, Jayaprakash and more in key roles.

It is written and directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj and produced by Lark Studios. Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the musical score.

