David Beckham Hospitalized After Injury: Victoria Beckham Shares Recovery Update

David Beckham is on the mend after a recent injury landed him in the hospital. His wife, Victoria Beckham, shared the news on June 27 through her Instagram Stories, posting a photo of the 50-year-old former football star in a hospital bed with his right arm in a large blue sling.

Advertisement

In the image, David is seen smiling in a hospital gown while tucked under the covers. Victoria captioned the post with a heartfelt message: "Get well soon daddy." The couple shares four children: Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and Harper Beckham.

'Get well soon' message and bracelet from home

In a follow-up Instagram story, Victoria shared another image, this time of David holding a bracelet that read "GET WELL SOON.” He appeared to be resting at home, suggesting he had been discharged from the hospital.

The exact cause of David’s injury has not been shared publicly. However, his positive appearance and the support from his family indicate that he’s on the road to recovery.

Just weeks before the injury, David Beckham celebrated Father’s Day with a touching message about his family. In an Instagram post, he wrote: “Mummy thank you for doing the most important part and making me a father. There is no greater gift in life than making me a dad. Happy Father's Day. I love you kiddies more than you could imagine.”

Advertisement

David’s message reflected the deep bond he shares with Victoria Beckham and their children, even as reports continue to swirl about tensions within the family.

Rumors about Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

While David recovers, there is ongoing speculation about a rift between him, Victoria, and their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, along with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham. Recent claims suggested that Brooklyn has cut off communication with his parents. However, sources close to the couple told E! News that the rumors are “another deliberate attempt to misrepresent the truth.”

Brooklyn and Nicola have also reportedly hired a new lawyer. A source clarified that the move was not for reputation management, but rather “to set the record straight, combat spread of misinformation.”

ALSO READ: Post Katy Perry Split, Orlando Bloom Gets Cosy with Mystery Woman at Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez's Wedding Party