Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a message for haters who find her skinny: ‘You don’t get to call me…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s social media gives a peek into her fit and healthy lifestyle, as she balances work and glamor perfectly. The diva has consistently set an inspiration for many when it comes to her workout regime, glimpses of which she frequently shares on social media.

And now, the starlet left a strong message for her haters who often pass comments on her physique.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens a sassy note for her haters

Taking to her IG stories, Samantha shared a clip of herself where she could be seen performing pull-ups. The actress was dressed in a blue athleisure co-ord set as she pumped her muscles and did her task.

Along with it, she penned a note with a strong message for those who troll her for appearing skinny and thin.

In her words, “Here’s the deal. You don’t get to call me skinny, sickly or any of that crap unless you can do 3 of these first. If you can’t… Then read between the frikkin lines…”

When Samantha gave a peek at her pumped-up biceps

Just a few days back, Samantha served gym motivation with her looks from her workout session.

Clad in a brown-toned gym wear, the actress gave a peek into her tough physique and was seen flaunting her well-built biceps and toned body.

Samantha looked irritated and stormed past the paparazzi

Back on June 17, a video of the Pushpa actress went viral across the internet wherein she could be seen stepping out of her gym. The actress looked irritated while attending a phone call.

However, she walked past the paparazzi waiting outside to click her pictures by saying ‘Stop it, guys’ as she rushed inside her car.

