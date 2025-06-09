Who Is Nancy Feldman? Call Her Daddy Star Alex Cooper Accuses Former BU Soccer Coach of Sexual Harassment

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault.

Alex Cooper has come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against her former college soccer coach, Nancy Feldman, in her new Hulu docuseries Call Her Alex. The two-part series premiered at the Tribeca Festival in New York City on Sunday, June 8.

In the documentary, the host of the Call Her Daddy podcast stated that the alleged harassment occurred during her time at Boston University, where she played soccer from 2013 to 2015. Cooper claimed Feldman, who coached the team for decades, began to fixate on her during her sophomore year.

"She was really starting to fixate on me, way more than any other teammate of mine, and it was confusing," Cooper shared in the series. She alleged that Feldman made inappropriate comments about her body and asked personal questions about her relationships.

The podcaster claimed that Feldman would comment on her legs and sometimes place her hand on Cooper's thigh. "It was all based in her wanting to know who I was dating, her making comments about my body, and her always wanting to be alone with me," she said.

One incident that stood out to Alex Cooper was during a private meeting when Feldman allegedly asked, "Did you have sex last night?" According to Cooper, the coach also said, "I have to drive you to your night class. Get in the car with me alone." Cooper added, "I felt so deeply uncomfortable."

Cooper said she felt trapped because she was attending BU on a full-tuition scholarship. She said if she didn’t follow this woman’s rules, she was gone.

Cooper and her parents consulted lawyers, but they were told that filing a formal complaint could take years and wouldn’t guarantee action. Despite providing written documentation to the university about Feldman’s alleged behavior, Cooper claimed no action was taken. Feldman remained in her position and later retired in 2022. Cooper did not play soccer in her senior year, but she was still allowed to keep her scholarship.

Here’s why it took Alex Cooper 10 years to speak up

During a Q&A after the documentary’s premiere, Cooper shared that it took her ten years to speak publicly about the alleged harassment. She shared that returning to the Boston University soccer field during filming brought back intense emotions.

Cooper said she felt small the moment she stepped onto the field, as if she were 18 again and trapped in a situation where someone in power had taken advantage of her. She reflected that, in that moment, she didn’t feel like the Call Her Daddy host or someone with money and influence, just a young woman who had experienced harassment that changed her life and took away something she once deeply loved.

Directed by Ry Russo-Young, Call Her Alex debuts on Hulu on Monday, June 10, with both episodes dropping at once. Cooper described the process of filming the series as painful but necessary.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

