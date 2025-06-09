Call Her Alex OTT Release: When and Where to Watch, What to Expect and More

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper steps in front of the camera in Call Her Alex. This Hulu original is a revealing docuseries that shares Alex’s path from podcast star to media mogul, along with previously undisclosed college trauma.

When and where to watch Call Her Alex

Call Her Alex premieres on June 10, 2025, bringing podcast icon Alex Cooper’s real-life journey to screens. The two-part docuseries debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8 and will soon be available for streaming on Hulu in the U.S., JioCinema in India, and Disney+ globally.

What is Call Her Alex about?

The docuseries gives an unfiltered look into the life of podcast host and entrepreneur Alex Cooper. It follows her evolution from a self-conscious teenager in Pennsylvania to a leading voice in media with her podcast Call Her Daddy, which launched under Barstool Sports in 2018.

Her career rapidly advanced, landing her a major Spotify deal in 2021 and a USD 125 million, multi-year contract with SiriusXM in 2024. Directed by Ry Russo-Young (Nuclear Family) and produced by Unwell Productions in collaboration with Lionsgate and Hulu, the series goes beyond her media success to address moments she previously withheld from the public.

Allegations against former coach Nancy Feldman

The series also includes serious allegations from Cooper’s past. While playing Division I soccer at Boston University on a full scholarship, Cooper alleges her coach, Nancy Feldman, engaged in inappropriate conduct starting in her sophomore year.

She claims Feldman’s attention turned from coaching to her appearance and personal life, including repeated comments about her legs and hair, unwanted physical contact, and invasive questions about her sex life. One remark allegedly included, “You want to play? Tell me about your sex life.”

Cooper feared speaking up could cost her future. Although her family submitted formal complaints, the university did not take action. Feldman remained coach until her 2022 retirement.

