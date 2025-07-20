Charli XCX Marries The 1975 Drummer George Daniel After 3 Years of Dating: All We Know About Matty Healy’s Absence

Brat Summer is over, and our girl is all hitched up! According to a report from Page Six, Charli XCX tied the knot with her beau, George Daniel, on Saturday, July 19, in a private ceremony in London. It is known that all of George Daniel's The 1975 bandmates were in attendance except for frontman Matty Healy.

It is known that Matty Healy chose to fly down to his fiancée, Gabbriette Bechtel, after a solo stint in Ibiza. He chose not to attend his bandmate's wedding ceremony and instead decided to be with his partner for the promotions of her debut film in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald are said to have been present to provide support and cheer for their drummer's marriage events.

George Daniel and Charli XCX's Relationship Timeline

Record producer, DJ, and electronic musician George Bedford Daniel is best known for his role as the drummer for the English pop-rock band The 1975.

Having first met while working on the song Spinning in March 2021, the two soon began dating. Their romance was confirmed in May 2022, and since then, they have been spotted together on multiple occasions, attending award shows and parties, looking very much in love. The two got engaged in November 2023 and have now finally taken their relationship to the next level with a marriage at the Hackney Town Hall in London.

It is known that their nuptials were particularly private, with only about 20 guests in attendance, all mostly family and very close ones. Charli XCX was dressed in a mini white off-shoulder dress, and a veil adorned the top of her head. White heels and black sunglasses, along with a beautiful bouquet of white flowers, complemented her look. The groom, on the other hand, put on a black suit with a white boutonniere to match his bride as they kissed outside the venue.

